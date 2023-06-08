Our hand-picked selection of wonderful gifts will inspire you to show your appreciation on this special day for dads
SPIRIT OF GIVING
FROM the award-winning Glasgow Distillery comes Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Their flagship The Original expression makes the perfect Father’s Day Gift this year. Buy a bottle from their website before June 16 and get two free branded glasses on your order. 70cl bottle, £49 + shipping.
www.glasgowdistillery.com
--------------------------------
JOIN THE CLUB
THE R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews is the perfect day out for all the family. Amazing history on display in the interactive galleries, delicious family dining in The Niblick Restaurant and leading golf brands for sale in the Museum Shop. There really is something for everyone at the R&A World Golf Museum.
www.worldgolfmuseum.com
------------------------------
SAY CHEESE
Snowdonia hampers are filled with
delicious cheeses, chutneys and hand-picked goodies from guest producers.
www.snowdoniacheese.co.uk/fathers-day
---------------------------
NECK IT DOWN
Distilled in Perthshire, Brass Neck is a spiced rum that combines Scottish and international spices. The perfect balance of spiced, sweet and slightly smoky. This amazing rum is smooth enough to be enjoyed on its own and also pairs well with coke, ginger beer or in any rum cocktail.
brassneckrum.co.uk/store
----------------------------
A GOOD STEER
If your Dad is a fan of fast cars, high flying planes or earth crushing tanks, he’ll love one of our amazing, adrenaline fuelling experiences. Go online for vouchers at Experience Gift Scotland.
www.experiencegiftscotland.com
