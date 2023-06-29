Four Scottish pubs have been named among the best in the country in an annual award.
Every year, the National Pub & Bar Awards brings together 94 pubs and bars from across the UK, each one having been awarded the title for the best in its county. From these, 15 Regional Winners are announced before the national winner is crowned.
For 2023 The Running Horses in Surrey has been named the best of the year, with the four Scottish winners also announced.
The Electric Bar in Motherwell, known locally as 'The Leccy' won the award for South West Scotland, after Glasgow's Ubiquitous Chip in 2022.
Tigh An Truish on the Isle of Seil near Oban took the crown for North West Scotland, while Edinburgh's Scran & Scallie was named the best in South East Scotland.
The Criterion Bar in St Andrews was named the best pub in North East Scotland.
See the full list of winners below.
The National Pub & Bar Awards 2023 Winners
National Pub & Bar of the Year – The Running Horses, Surrey
East Midlands – The Tollemache Arms, Northamptonshire
East of England – The Three Hills, Cambridgeshire
London – The Barley Mow, Mayfair, Greater London
North East – Three Mile, Tyne and Wear
North West – The Swan at Marbury, Cheshire
Northern Ireland – Hearth, Antrim
North West Scotland – Tigh An Truish, Argyll and Bute
North East Scotland – The Criterion, Fife
South East Scotland – The Scran & Scallie, City of Edinburgh
South West Scotland – The Electric Bar, North Lanarkshire
South East – The Running Horses, Surrey
South West – Bell & Crown, Wiltshire
Wales – The Old House 1147, Mid Glamorgan
West Midlands – The Red Lion, Long Compton, Warwickshire
Yorkshire and the Humber – The Fat Badger Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Pub Chef of the Year – Chris Fordham-Smith, The Barley Mow, Mayfair
Pub Brand of the Year – The Beech House
Bar Brand of the Year – BrewDog Waterloo
Heineken UK Sustainable Pub of the Year – The Tollemache Arms, Northamptonshire
