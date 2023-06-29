Every year, the National Pub & Bar Awards brings together 94 pubs and bars from across the UK, each one having been awarded the title for the best in its county. From these, 15 Regional Winners are announced before the national winner is crowned.

For 2023 The Running Horses in Surrey has been named the best of the year, with the four Scottish winners also announced.

The Electric Bar in Motherwell, known locally as 'The Leccy' won the award for South West Scotland, after Glasgow's Ubiquitous Chip in 2022.

The Electric Bar in Motherwell (Image: National Pub & Bar Awards)

Tigh An Truish on the Isle of Seil near Oban took the crown for North West Scotland, while Edinburgh's Scran & Scallie was named the best in South East Scotland.

The Criterion Bar in St Andrews was named the best pub in North East Scotland.

See the full list of winners below.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2023 Winners

National Pub & Bar of the Year – The Running Horses, Surrey

East Midlands – The Tollemache Arms, Northamptonshire

East of England – The Three Hills, Cambridgeshire

London – The Barley Mow, Mayfair, Greater London

North East – Three Mile, Tyne and Wear

North West – The Swan at Marbury, Cheshire

Northern Ireland – Hearth, Antrim

North West Scotland – Tigh An Truish, Argyll and Bute

North East Scotland – The Criterion, Fife

South East Scotland – The Scran & Scallie, City of Edinburgh

South West Scotland – The Electric Bar, North Lanarkshire

South East – The Running Horses, Surrey

South West – Bell & Crown, Wiltshire

Wales – The Old House 1147, Mid Glamorgan

West Midlands – The Red Lion, Long Compton, Warwickshire

Yorkshire and the Humber – The Fat Badger Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Pub Chef of the Year – Chris Fordham-Smith, The Barley Mow, Mayfair

Pub Brand of the Year – The Beech House

Bar Brand of the Year – BrewDog Waterloo

Heineken UK Sustainable Pub of the Year – The Tollemache Arms, Northamptonshire