Workers at 13th Note Cafe in Glasgow have voted unanimously for the first official bar workers strike the UK has seen in over 20 years.
The strike ballot received a 100% yes vote on a majority turnout, according to Unite Hospitality.
Workers at the cafe on King Street near Merchant City in Glasgow City Centre submitted a collective grievance motion in March, citing issues such as an ill-equipped kitchen causing health and safety issues, the use of zero hour contracts and staff of different ages being paid different rates for doing the same work.
In one incident, Unite said, the front wheels of an industrial fridge weighing 180kg in 13th Note's kitchen snapped and almost toppled onto a worker, while on another occassion shelves in the kitchen collapsed onto a chef.
13th Note's staff also penned a petition to the cafes owner, Jacqueline Fennessey, demanding that she address health and safety concerns, as well as meet with Unite representatives to discuss the implementation of the Real Living Wage for staff. The petition has garnered over 5700 signatures.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the 13th Note bar in Glasgow are united in taking a stand, in what could be the first bar workers’ strike across the UK in over 20 years. That says a lot about them. But it surely also says a lot about their employer.
Bryan Simpson, Lead Organiser for Unite Hospitality, said: “Unless the owners of 13th Note get back around the negotiating table to propose improvements to wages, health and safety as well as union recognition, the rift between the owner and workers will only grow wider.”
Unite’s lead rep at 13th Note, Nick Troy, added: "For seventeen weeks, we have been trying to reason with the management at 13th Note. From wages to hygiene, and our demands for union recognition, we're still not being properly listened to. Surely the strength of the strike vote shows it’s time for that to change.
13th Note owner Jacqueline Fennessy has been contacted for comment.
