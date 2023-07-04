The winner of the Scottish Restaurant of the Year award for 2023 has been announced.
The second annual Scottish Restaurant Awards Ceremony took place at the Glasgow Marriot Hotel last night with a selection of the country's most celebrated chefs, industry professionals and food enthusiasts invited to attend.
Members of the public had previously been asked to vote for their favourites with a list of finalists published last month.
Taking home the top prize of the night was the Sun Dancer Bar and Restaurant in Nairn thanks to a menu specialising in seafood and steak which champions local produce.
Opened in 2017, the restaurant can be found at the former location of the Sandancer Arcade which overlooks the Moray Firth.
Other winners at this year's awards included the Orangery at Victoria Square in Stirling (Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year), Samphire in Inverary (Seafood Restaurant of the Year) and The Wee Chippy in Anstruther (Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year).
A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These Awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene.
"By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.
"Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”
Find a full list of this year's winners below:
- Scottish Restaurant of the Year: Sun Dancer, Bar and Restaurant (Nairn)
- Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year: The Wee Chippy (Anstruther)
- Burger Restaurant of the Year: Butta Burger George Street (Edinburgh)
- Noodles Restaurant of the Year: Vietnam House Restaurant (Edinburgh)
- Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Crossbasket Castle (Stoneymeadow)
- European Restaurant of the Year: Bydand (Thurso)
- Spanish Restaurant of the Year: Malaga Tapas (Glasgow)
- Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year: The Olive Garden (Oban)
- Italian Restaurant of the Year: Piccolo Mondo Glasgow (Glasgow)
- Turkish Restaurant of the Year: Antioch Restaurant (Dunfermline)
- Lebanese Restaurant of the Year: Damasqino Restaurant & Cafe (Glasgow)
- Restaurant Team of the Year: Fletcher’s – Restaurant, Bar & Rooms (Stirling)
- Curry Restaurant of the Year: The Radhuni (Loanhead)
- Pizza Restaurant of the Year: Tonino’s Pizzeria (Greenock)
- Indian Restaurant of the Year: Eastern Touch at Anstruther (Anstruther)
- Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year: Pride of Bengal Indian Restaurant and Takeaway (Thurso)
- Chinese Restaurant of the Year: Asian Kitchen ( Inverurie)
- Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Koku Shi Perth – Japanese Fusion Restaurant (Perth)
- Nepalese Restaurant of the Year: Gurkha Kitchen (Shetland)
- Thai Restaurant of the Year: Thai Valley Restaurant (Selkirk)
- Mexican Restaurant of the Year: El Cartel (Edinburgh)
- Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Orangery at Victoria Square (Stirling)
- Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year: The Glasvegan (Glasgow)
- Buffet Restaurant of the Year: Hup Lee Buffet Restaurant (Motherwell)
- Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: The Stockbridge Restaurant (Edinburgh)
- Best World Cuisine: Ondine Restaurant (Edinburgh)
- Street Food Restaurant of the Year: Ola Kala, the Best Grill & Deli (Edinburgh)
- Seafood Restaurant of the Year: Samphire ( Inveraray)
- Family Restaurant of the Year: The Drake (Glasgow)
- Romantic Restaurant of the Year: The Loft Restaurant (Pitlochry)
- Best of Glasgow: Ristorante Pieno
- Sushi Restaurant of the Year: Sapporo Teppanyaki Glasgow (Glasgow)
- Best of Edinburgh: L’Escargot Bleu Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Country Restaurant of the Year: Tide & Thyme (Tighnabruaich)
- Diner of the Year: Quick & Plenty Cafe (Edinburgh)
