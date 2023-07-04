The second annual Scottish Restaurant Awards Ceremony took place at the Glasgow Marriot Hotel last night with a selection of the country's most celebrated chefs, industry professionals and food enthusiasts invited to attend.

Members of the public had previously been asked to vote for their favourites with a list of finalists published last month.

Taking home the top prize of the night was the Sun Dancer Bar and Restaurant in Nairn thanks to a menu specialising in seafood and steak which champions local produce.

Opened in 2017, the restaurant can be found at the former location of the Sandancer Arcade which overlooks the Moray Firth.

Other winners at this year's awards included the Orangery at Victoria Square in Stirling (Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year), Samphire in Inverary (Seafood Restaurant of the Year) and The Wee Chippy in Anstruther (Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year).

A spokesperson for The Scottish Restaurant Awards said: “These Awards serve as a platform to highlight the outstanding contributions of restaurants and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Scotland’s vibrant food scene.

"By acknowledging their achievements, we aim to inspire continued innovation, collaboration, and growth within the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and finalists of The 2nd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

"Their commitment to excellence has undoubtedly raised the bar for the Scottish culinary landscape.”

Find a full list of this year's winners below: