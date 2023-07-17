But this famous mountain hides a secret and it’s all to do with Scotland’s illicit whisky past.

The mountain, whose name means Beacon Mountain or Beacon Hill in Gaelic, is the site of not one but two historical whisky stills.

And it was this that brought a team of archaeologists from the National Trust for Scotland to its slopes.

As part of Project Pioneering Spirit (a partnership between the Trust and the Glenlivet Distillery looking into early whisky production in Scotland), they spent a week excavating a site at Coire Corrach looking for signs of illegal whisky making.

The National Trust for Scotland’s head of archaeology Derek Alexander said: “We know there are around 30 illicit whisky still sites on our properties, two of which are on Ben Lomond. We had already excavated the first site, but the Coire Corrach location wasn’t discovered until recently by our Ben Lomond property manager, Alasdair Eckersall. He found the remains of a low wall and got in touch.”

A discovery at the site of the still (Image: free)

A Trust archaeology team, led by Derek, arrived at Ben Lomond a couple of weeks ago and spent their time unearthing remarkable finds.

Derek said: “The Ben Lomond site is about 250-300 metres (between 820ft-980ft) up the mountain, on a steep side of a burn and very well hidden. We managed to uncover the wall of an elongated building of around seven courses high which we think was a whisky bothy. The building was about seven metres long by two metres wide and, inside it, we found an area of burning, which we believe was the fire pit on which the copper pot still sat.”

Derek and his team also found four iron bars which they think once belonged to the grate of the fire, some pieces of wood suggestive of oak barrel staves and a piece of lead patch used to repair leaking barrels.

He said: “The wooden pieces are surprisingly well-preserved. We found them deep down in the soil, which was quite wet and good for organic preservation.

“The iron bars are very similar to ones we found at the original Glenlivet Distillery which we know was there around the first half of the 19th century. So, going by that and other evidence, we think the Ben Lomond site dates back to around that time too.

“We don’t know why it was shut down… whether it was abandoned or destroyed by excise men. Unfortunately, there’s no way we can tell that.”

Taxation on whisky was first introduced by the Scottish Parliament in 1644 leading to a huge rise in illegal whisky making and smuggling across the country. By 1820, an estimated 14,000 illicit stills were being shut down every year by excisemen (also known as gaugers).

Derek explained: “Scots used to make whisky for themselves and any surplus they would give to the local Laird as part payment of rent, or they would sell it for extra cash. It’s a very transportable commodity.

“However, in the mid-17th century the government cottoned on that they could be earning money from the practice and began to tax the distilling of whisky, driving it underground.

“Thousands of illicit stills began popping up all over Scotland in hidden locations, away from built up areas and usually near water. We know that there were a lot of still sites in the Loch Lomond area and that excise men would patrol the loch in a fast, light boat known as a cutter. They would be looking for signs of activity and when they found them, the stills were destroyed.”

In 1823, the Excise Act was passed allowing for the legal distilling of whisky in return for a fee of £10 and a set payment per gallon of proof spirit. As a result, over the following decade, the making of illicit whisky and its smuggling died out.

Part of the building where the whisky was made (Image: free)

One of the first illicit distillers to buy a licence to legally make the ‘water of life’ was George Smith, the legendary founder of the Glenlivet Distillery. However, his decision to go ‘straight’ and buy his license did not go down well with his whisky-making neighbours who had not. He is known to have carried two flintlock pistols with him at all times for protection.

The original site of George’s distillery in Speyside was the scene of the first Project Pioneering Spirit dig and where the archaeologists discovered a number of amazing artefacts. Apart from three fire pits used to heat the stills, they also discovered the remains of whisky tasting glasses and a George III silver shilling.

Derek said: “Despite the site having been intentionally dismantled when the distillery relocated in 1859, we were surprised by the level of preservation of some of its structural elements. It is still possible to trace the main activities within the still house and there were some wooden elements that must be around 200-years-old.

“The old site at The Glenlivet forms a really nice crossover between the small-scale illicit whisky bothies hidden in the hills, through the medium-scale farm-based level of production, to the large-scale factory facility of the Scottish whisky-making industry today.”

The archaeology team are now heading to Ben Lawers near Loch Tay to dig at another suspected illicit still site as part of the same project.

ENDS 895 words Pic 1 – The National Trust archaeological team - (Left to right) Scott Bain, Alan Winchester, Fin Scott and Kieran Fogarty - uncover the wall of a building believed to have housed the illegal still.

Pic 2 – A well-preserved piece of oak barrel stave.

Pic 3 – The walls of the whisky bothy are exposed.