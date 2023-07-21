A Glasgow bar has been chosen to serve 'official Banksy Irn Bru Margaritas' free of charge for late-night exhibition guests.
This morning, The Herald reported that the city's groundbreaking Cut & Run exhibition will open its doors to walk-ins between the hours of 10pm and 5am on Friday and Saturday until the show closes on Monday, August 28.
It has now been revealed that Max's Bar, a short walk from the Gallery of Modern Art on Royal Exchange Square, has been asked by Banksy's team to develop an exclusive cocktail which the artist will gift to all 'graveyard shift' visitors.
READ MORE: Four Scottish restaurants included on list of 'best in the UK' for summer
Max's reportedly tested 15 versions of the orange-hued drink before settling on a recipe using Barrs Irn Bru syrup, Vivir Tequila, Dry Curacao, soda, fresh lime and a mini Traffic Cone in homage to the Duke of Wellington Statue's headgear which Banksy called his "favourite work of art in the UK."
The bar has thanked Mangrove and Dunn's Food & Drink who they say played a vital role in helping to source ingredients at short notice.
Ticket holders will be able to collect a token at GoMA which can be redeemed at Max's Bar at any time until Monday, August 28.
READ MORE: Pub on one of Scotland's most famous streets for sale at £695,000
Dario Bernardi, owner of Max's Bar, said: "We were obviously excited when Banksy's team asked us to develop an Irn Bru Margarita for guests to the Cut & Run exhibition.
"As swith any major project, we took it very seriously.
"Working with our suppliers, we were able to turn round the design, development and supply of our very own Irn Bru Margarita.
"We can only hope that the real Banksy will be in to try one sometime."
Customers who are not ticket holders for the Banksy Exhibition will be able to try the cocktail, priced at £5.95, for themselves from 10 pm on Friday, July 21.
Max's Bar is located at 73 Queen Street in Glasgow.
The Herald has launched a brand new Facebook page bringing you the best food and drink content. Click here to follow us.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel