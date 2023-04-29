Traditionally, Scottish people have turned to chips, but this week Chinese researchers said chips make folk anxious or depressed. As you might imagine, it’s because of all the acrylamide, a chemical substance formed when tatties are fried or baked at high temperatures. It inflames our brains. Excellent.

Traditionally, English people have turned to gardening, but this week the Royal Horticultural Society said the once gentle hobby could be as much a cause of stress as a cure for it. They blamed climate change, but other causes might be adduced.

Modern gardening is noisy, probably the worst source of racket in your neighbourhood. In summer, it can be never-ending. The papers are full of stories about folk having neighbourhood boundary disputes. Gardening can also be competitive. “My lawn’s got stripes on it. Yours huznae.”

Another source of stress in modern life is packaging which, according to my research or intuition, makes thousands of people every year have a stroke. We’re being packaged to death.

You could try seeking solace in a bottle of whisky, but these stupid wee strips you have unwind to get to the top or cork drive you nuts, making you smash the top off instead, cutting your wrists in the process and killing you even as you lie on the floor in a pool of blood reaching for a final swallie. You can’t even enjoy that because your doctor says it might kill you.

You say: “All this is small beer compared to the past when folk had wars, massacres, religion and nutters wi’ swords runnin’ aboot, ken?”

That is a good point, well made. But at least they could get the tops off their whisky bottles and, if it was yon Middle Ages, they didn’t even have chips and had to eat turnip with their curry sauce or pizza.

Even I, with little interest in current affairs, couldn’t help noticing this week that Nicola Sturgeon, the half-trusted, half-disgraced former First Minister had been enduring her “worst nightmare” in a “very traumatic” time.

That’s what happens when you get a camper van. There’s another source of stress: the roads. Don’t go there, folks. It’s full of nutters, on four wheels and two.

But back to your point: yep, it must be hellish in Sudan at present. More to worry about than chips, whisky or lawn feed.

As for Nic: I don’t know how top politicians manage at all. Imagine you or I doing First or Prime Minister’s Questions. You can’t just say to opponents: “Aye, shut up, you!” Well, you can. But you need a certain facility with language.

Political leaders deal with crises every day, yet most go on to reach a ripe old age. Maybe they never eat chips, drink whisky or venture into the garden.

Death’s just more life

AS someone currently undergoing a near life experience, I’m fascinated by near death experiences.

Usually, accounts of these involve a bright light, feeling of peace, and your long deceased Auntie Jessie, or maybe a familiar-looking beardie bloke in a goonie, leading you to your new digs: a nice, wee detached hoose that you always dreamed aboot back doon on Grimworld.

However, this week, a bloke revealed that, after he “died” of sepsis, two angels arrived and took him to … a pub.

David Hanzel, from yonder North Carolina, says he woke up among “the most beautiful, velvety, silky night sky” – yeah, I’ve had nights like that – and these two cherubic bozos escorted him to a bar which had “beautiful coloured bottles”. This being Heaven, you could even get the tops off them.

David believes that, when you die, you’re taken to a place where you feel most comfortable. What, the cludgie?

My own deeply thought out and, at the time of going to press, scientifically unverified belief is that you’ll still be persecuted as you are on this hellish globe. And they’ll do it with irony. They’ll indulge in schadenfreude.

You sought peace and quiet? They’ll put you in a place with no sound whatsoever. You avoided the appalling Earthlings? There’ll be nobody at all. Ever. You love chips? That’s all there’ll be to eat.

Don’t think that, when you die, your punishment’s at last over. It’s only just beginning.

Even if you do find yourself in an idyll, you’ll soon get bored, same as you do in a rare, beautiful place here, where you think: “This is the best. Wonderful. So peaceful.” And after 10 minutes you think: “Right, I’d better get into my SUV and get hame tae ma wee Barratt semi to peel the tatties and watch Strictly.”

The problem in Heaven, as on Earth, will be boredom. That’s why I think you eventually succumb and, after your initial vehement disinclinations, agree to reincarnate in this dreadful dump. You need a challenge. In philosophical terms, it’s called the Big Bummer of Existence.

Downward dog is Devil’s work

Once more, yoga has been branded satanic, as have “pagan” tattoos. Accuser Cary Solomon, co-writer of new horror movie Nefarious, says: “If you play with the Devil, he will come.” But why yoga? Why tatts? You’d think yon Satan galoot would target more obvious candidates, such as cyclists, Greens and disco dancers.

Do the Gove

Dancing is definitely the Devil’s hoofwork, so it was disturbing to hear Michael Gove’s ex-wife saying he’s desperate to strut his sweaty stuff on Strictly Come Gyrating Libidinously. Sarah Vine claims the Levelling Up Secretary would excel at the morally dubious bopping. Right enough, critics say he’s already led the country a merry dance.

I think not

Here’s a joab for ye: philosopher. Vacancies could arise as the need grows to keep artificial intelligence ethically sound. Philosophers could even become highest paid humans. Not bad. Depending how you define bad. From what I remember of philosophy, they’ll be at that for ages before the robot says: “Just use your common sense, will you?”

Grim work

One thing you learn this week. Recently, I wrote of having two vices: alcohol and Star Bars. There’s a third. I sing upbeat, happy songs in a grim, Scottish voice. This morning, it was: “Up, up and away in my beautiful, beautiful balloon.” Then I add in a resigned, gloomy voice: “Balloon, aye.” It’s deplorable.

Smoked out

Tea maker Twinings is in hot water after replacing its famous lapsang souchong blend with something called “Distinctively Smoky”. Imbibers say it tastes like old cigarettes and bacon bits. One says drinking it is like “sipping a swimming pool after a chemical incident”. Yep, sounds like they’ve made a bags of it.

