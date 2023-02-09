The Herald is delighted to announce Dani Garavelli as its new columnist.
Award-winning Garavelli is one of the finest talents in the country, boasting a string of accolades for her bold, incisive and empathetic style.
Her long-standing passion for journalism has seen her writing at the fore of the most pressing news stories of the day. Her commitment and drive to exposing the untold, for shouting up for those who need her voice, has in turn seen her bring about real change in people’s lives throughout her career.
READ MORE: Scotland's best writers at Herald Voices
Editor Catherine Salmond said: “It is a privilege and a pleasure to have Dani Garavelli join my team at The Herald. Her track record speaks for itself and she needs no introduction. She is, quite simply, among the finest in our industry; an inspiration to her fellow journalists, a forceful and moving writer, and a much-needed, balanced and powerful voice in Scotland.
“She is a talent like no other and will bring a voice and energy to The Herald I am confident will excite our readers.”
Garavelli’s first piece will appear on Sunday, February 12 online and in print in our new-look Herald on Sunday.
