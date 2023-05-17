Earlier reports suggested Mr Jack was to be offered a peerage in the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's honours list.

But in an interview with ITV Border today he said he will not be taking up a peerage in Mr Johnson's honours list and will continue as an MP for Dumfries and Galloway until the election, expected next year, when he will step down.

Asked if he would take up a peerage after standing down as an MP, he told the broadcaster: "Who knows."

Had he given up his seat in the Commons to take up membership of the House of Lords, the move would have triggered a by-election.

Mr Jack was first elected to the Commons in June 2017, ousting the SNP's Richard Arkless.

Mr Jack was then relected with a majority of 1,805 in 2019 election over the SNP.

It is understood the Conservatives will be choosing a candidate within the next couple of months.

Mr Jack was appointed Scottish Secretary by Mr Johnson in July 2019, succeeding David Mundell.

He was then reappointed by both Mr Johnson's successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Speaking to ITV Border today, Mr Jack said: "I have been very clear saying all along my responsibility is to represent the people of Dumfries and Galloway which is a huge honour and privilege.

"I've also said that my...job as Secretary of State for Scotland is another enormous privilege.

"And I intend to continue doing that job until the general election. Both those jobs until the general election.

"I am not going to the House of Lords and causing a by-election."

Asked if would go to the House of Lords if he stood down at the next general election, he replied: "Who knows."

He then added: "I have been very clear in that I will not be standing at the next general election.

"I've said that to Boris Johnson, I've said that to Liz Truss when she appointed me as Secretary of State for Scotland and I've said that to Rishi Sunak when he also appointed me as Secretary of State for Scotland."

Commenting on news that Mr Jack will not take up a peerage in Boris Johnson's honours list, the SNP's Westminster Deputy Leader, Mhairi Black MP, said: “Alister Jack must come clean on whether he’s done a sleazy backroom deal with Rishi Sunak to delay his peerage in order to avoid another by-election defeat for the Tories.

“The SNP is the main contender in Dumfries and Galloway, and every Tory-held seat in Scotland. We are ready to take the fight to the Tories - and challenge Alister Jack to stand down now, so people in Dumfries and Galloway can have an SNP MP that will stand up for their interests, instead of rubber-stamping every damaging decision from Downing Street.

“Voting SNP is the best way to beat the Tories in Scotland at the next election - and is the only way to get rid of Westminster Tory governments for good with independence.”

While the Prime Minister may avoid a by election in Dumfries and Galloway it was reported today that he may face three others as a result of MPs who may move to the House of Lords.

In addition to Mr Jack, The Times reported that Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary, Nigel Adams, a close ally of Mr Johnson, and Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president, had been nominated for seats in the Lords by the former PM.

The plan had been for them to continue as MPs until the next election and then join the upper chamber.

However, the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the body that vets peerages, has advised the Cabinet Office that doing so would be constitutionally improper. It means that the MPs would have to stand down if they wished to take up a peerage.

The paper reported that Ms Dorries, Mr Adams and Mr Sharma are said to be prepared to do so, which would lead to by-elections that the Tories could lose.

The controversy over Mr Johnson’s honours list has dragged on since last year. He faced criticism after it was revealed that he had nominated his father, Stanley Johnson, for a knighthood.

It was also revealed that party donors and loyal Johnson aides were on the honours list. Two of them, Ross Kempsell, 31, and Charlotte Owen, who is believed to be in her late twenties, would be the youngest life peers in history.