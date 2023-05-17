Lifeboats, helicopters and private boats all took part in attempts to locate the man who vanished to the south-east of the Isle of Swona, near Orkney.

The alarm was first raised at 6pm on Tuesday, May 16.

Coastguard teams from across the area took part in the "comprehensive" search, but could not locate him.

Rescue teams were sadly stood down on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "The search for an adult diver missing in the Pentland Firth has sadly been called off this afternoon (Wednesday 17th May) after a comprehensive search was unable to locate him.

"HM Coastguard coordinated the operation for about 22 hours following the alarm being raised from a spot south-west of the island of Swona at about 6pm on Tuesday 16th May.

"The search involved three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness, a Coastguard aeroplane from Humberside, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Margaret's Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.

"Four RNLI all-weather lifeboats were sent to help from Long Hope, Wick, Thurso, and Stromness, and four private vessels have also been involved."