A man has died after his car hit a crash barrier on the M8 in the early hours of Monday.
The collision took place between Bishopton and Langbank in Renfrewshire at around 1.50am on Monday, the force said.
Other motorists stopped to try and help the 30-year-old before emergency services could make it to the scene.
However, police confirmed the man did not survive the crash.
Sergeant Kenny Malaney of the Road Policing Unit in Govan said: “A number of other motorists who saw the crash stopped and tried to help the man until emergency services arrived but unfortunately he did not survive the crash.
“Although we have spoken to those who stopped to assist, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the M8 westbound that morning between 1.40am and 1.50am who may have seen the car driving on the road prior to the crash or the collision itself and who has not yet come forward.
“Dashcam video would also be helpful as it may have captured footage that could help our investigation.”
Any information can be passed to officers by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0217 of Monday May 22 2023.
