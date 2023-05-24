Both sailors were taken to land by the coastguard following the accident near the James Watt Dock in Greenock.

Reports say that both were rescued safely.

Coastgaurd were dispatched to carry out the rescue at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

The boat was sailing in shallow waters as the tide went out, allowing Coastguard members to walk to the vessel.

The area is close to the James watt Dock Marina, and it popular with pleasure boats and day-trippers.

A number of Coastguard personnel arrived on the dock to oversee the rescue.

Onlookers reported 'dramatic scenes' as the pair were taken to safety.

There were hopes tha the vessel could be refloated on Wednesday morning with the change of tide.