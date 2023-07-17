Passengers looking to sail from Kennacraig early on Monday morning were told that MV Finlaggan was out of action.

The ferry has a problem with its starboard main engine, with one local joking on social media: "if anyone in Kintyre has a huge set of jump leads can CalMac borrow them?".

Other sailings operated by MV Isle of Arran will still run as normal.

Read More: CalMac workers share frustration over ferry crisis in new fly-on-the-wall doc

Caledonian MacBrayne said: "Due to a technical issue with MV Finlaggan's Starboard Main engine which requires further investigation and repair, the following sailings are cancelled - depart Kennacraig - 07:00, 13:00; depart Port Ellen - 09:45; depart Port Askaig- 15:30

"There will be a review at 15:00 for the 18:00 departing Kennacraig.

"Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

"We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route."