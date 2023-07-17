Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Cumbernauld which claimed the life of a pensioner to come forward.
The 77-year-old driver of a red Peugeot involved in the two-car collision on the Condorrat Ring Road last month, Margaret Allan, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment after the crash but died three weeks later.
A 10-year-old male passenger in Ms Allan’s car was also taken by ambulance to the University Hospital Monklands and has since been discharged.
The 26-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Ford Mondeo Titanium, was unhurt in the collision.
He has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, with a report expected to be made to the procurator fiscal.
Police are still making inquiries and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the mid-afternoon collision, which occurred at about 3.05pm on Thursday June 15 to establish the full set of circumstances.
Road Policing Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident.
“We know from inquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash.
“I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2556 of 15 June, 2023.
