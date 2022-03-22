Midlothian has been a popular place to move to over the recent years. With many people searching for more space and access to countryside, Midlothian offers all this and more. Plus Midlothian is commutable to Edinburgh for those working in the capital city.

From charming towns like Dalkeith to smaller villages like Roslin and Pathhead, we take a tour around some of the best places to live in Midlothian.

Dalkeith

Dalkeith is one of the popular places in Midlothian to live and to visit, and we can understand why!

Dalkeith Country Park, located in the town centre offers something for everyone. From beautiful walks, tasty food and childrens attractions such as Fort Douglas and Go Ape.

The town centre also offers a variety of restaurants, cafes and shops.

Dalkeith has a mixture of different property types, so whether you are looking for a modern family home, or something with a bit more character, you’ll have a wide range of choice.

Property prices in Dalkeith

Average selling price: £216,896

Median days to Under Offer: 13 days

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 106.3%*

Roslin

Roslin is a small village situated in the shadows of the Pentlands hills. If you are looking for a more rural countryside feel, Roslin could be a good option for you.

The village has a few local shops, a pub and cafe, adding to the village's charm.

Roslin is also home to Rosslyn Chapel, a beautiful and historic chapel made famous in The Da Vinci Code film.

If you are a keen walker, Roslin is perfectly positioned with trails around Roslin Glen and also the Pentland Hills easily accessible.

Property prices in Roslin

Average selling price: £266,435

Median days to Under Offer: 12

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 108.2%*

Penicuik

One of the largest towns in Midlothian, Penicuik has lots to offer.

If you are looking for a town with lots of local amenities, Penicuik is a good choice, with local restaurants and cafes, and also larger shops such as a Tesco.

Penicuik is surrounded by beautiful countryside, with lovely walks around Penicuik House accessible from the town and along the river Esk. Plus, be sure to stop off for a coffee and cake at the cafe at Penicuik House as well.

In recent years many new houses have been built in Penicuik, meaning there tends to be a larger volume of properties available for sale in the area. Don’t worry if you are looking for something more traditional, there are still plenty of options closer to the town centre.

Property prices in Penicuik

Average selling price: £226,137

Median days to Under Offer: 13

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 104.6%

Gorebridge

Situated on the Borders Railway line, Gorebridge is easily accessible from Edinburgh.

It has a small high street, which offers residents and visitors access to cafes and shops, and many of the local amenities you would expect in a village.

If you are looking for local countryside, Gore Glen Woodland Park and Vogrie Country Park are on your doorstep living in Gorebridge.

Gorebridge has a variety of different property types and can be slightly more affordable than some other areas of Midlothian.

Property prices in Gorebridge

Average selling price: £213,933

Median days to Under Offer: 14

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 104.5%

Bonnyrigg

One of the larger towns in Midlothian, Bonnyrigg is popular for many home buyers.

Alongside Penicuik, Bonnyrigg is likely one of the best catered for towns in the county, with lots of local shops, schools and gyms. Straiton Retail Park is also nearby, with many large national shops.

Bonnyrigg also offers a wide range of different property types and can be particularly good for first time buyers, with a good variety of smaller houses and flats for sale, alongside the larger family homes.

Property prices in Bonnyrigg

Average selling price: £217,716

Median days to Under Offer: 13

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 104.7%

*Property data supplied by ESPC covering residential property sales between January 2021 and December 2021.

