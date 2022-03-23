With beautiful beaches, countryside and commutable distance to Edinburgh, it’s understandable why East Lothian has been a popular choice for home buyers for many years.

Here, we take a look at some of the best places to live in East Lothian.

Dunbar

Dunbar has been growing in popularity over recent years and has lots to offer, from beaches to John Muir Country Park, a surf school and many local shops and restaurants. Dunbar has a wide variety of properties, with more traditional homes in the centre of the town and new builds to the outskirts.

Dunbar is well located for commuters with its own train station and also close proximity to the A1.

Property prices in Dunbar

Average selling price: £270,359

Median days to Under Offer: 11 days

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 113.8%*

North Berwick

North Berwick is a firm favourite for those living or visiting East Lothian. It pairs a beautiful beach with charming local businesses, such as cafes, restaurants and even a shop for dogs. In North Berwick, everyone is catered for.

The village offers a mixture of housing types from grand traditional seafront homes to modest new build estates.

Plus, if you are looking to get the blood pumping you can also climb North Berwick Law and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views across East Lothian.

Property prices in North Berwick

Average selling price: £453,568

Median days to Under Offer: 16

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 110.1%*

Haddington

Haddington is one of the largest towns in East Lothian, and one of the options that is set within the countryside rather than on the coast. But, what it lacks in sand, it makes up for in personality and countryside charm with beautiful walks and scenery close by.

Haddington also has many local amenities, such as a large supermarket, local restaurants and cafes.

Property prices in Haddington

Average selling price: £264,996

Median days to Under Offer: 14

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 107.1%*

Musselburgh

Often confused as being a suburb of Edinburgh, Musselburgh is actually in East Lothian and unsurprisingly due to this, is the closest place to Edinburgh on our list.

Musselburgh is great for those who are looking for a bit more space, but still want to be close to the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh. It offers a wide variety of homes and amenities, plus walks at Musselburgh Lagoons and Newhailes Estate.

Property prices in Musselburgh

Average selling price: £223,385

Median days to Under Offer: 13

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 106.6%*

East Linton

East Linton might be easy to miss if you didn’t know where to find it, but it’s definitely worth considering if you are moving to East Lothian. Especially as it’s just off the A1 and makes for an easy commute to and from Edinburgh.

The village is one of the smaller ones on our list and due to this has a lovely local countryside feel, with local cafes and businesses. It is set slightly back from the coast, but has Tyninghame Beach close by, as well as other countryside walks.

Property prices in East Linton

Average selling price: £411,544

Median days to Under Offer: 15

Average percentage of Home Report valuation attained: 110.1%*

*Property data supplied by ESPC covering residential property sales between January 2021 and January 2022.

