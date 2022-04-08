Check out some of Mov8’s latest properties for sale across Scotland. From a beautiful family home near Dunfermline, to a trendy flat in Edinburgh and a spacious house in the Borders, they’ve got something for everyone.

A family home near Dunfermline

27 Dovecot Avenue, Cairneyhill, Dunfermline, Fife, KY12 8BU

Dovecot Avenue is not only beautifully presented throughout but also offers lots of space for a growing family. Set in a quiet development in the small village of Cairneyhill near Dunfermline this home is perfect for those looking for a modern rural home with plenty of peace and quiet.

A stylish flat in Portobello

15 Walford Drive, Portobello, Edinburgh, EH15 1AB

With its beautiful beach front, cafes and restaurants Portobello is a popular place to live. This two bedroom flat is finished to a super high standard with stylish décor throughout.

A trendy flat in Edinburgh

56/6, Brunswick Street, Hillside, Edinburgh, EH7 5HX

With its proximity to the popular areas of Leith and Hillside, this flat in Edinburgh offers some of the best of city living. The traditional tenement features trendy modern décor, making it a truly beautiful home.

A spacious home in the Scottish Borders

38 Thirlestane Drive, Lauder, Scottish Borders, TD2 6TS

If you are looking for stunning views, look no further than this four-bedroom house in Lauder in the Scottish Borders. Not only does it offer beautiful countryside living, but the home itself is spacious, modern and in move-in condition.

A perfect first-buyer home in Musselburgh

20 Cottage Lane, Musselburgh, East Lothian, EH21 7HP

On the market for offers over £165,000 this two bedroom house is perfect for first time buyers looking to buy in East Lothian. Finished to a high standard and with a private south-facing garden, it’s sure to be a popular pick with home hunters.

This article was brought to you in association with Mov8.