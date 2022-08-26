A place of rolling hills and lush green scenery, Perthshire is a place which inspires the soul. Perfect for those looking to shun the hustle and bustle of city life in favour of a slower tempo, this historic county is bursting with culture, breathtaking views, and some of the best food Scotland has to offer.

From sleepy river-side burghs to lively market towns full of character and classic Scottish hospitality, Perthshire is the ideal place for singles, couples and families alike, with something to satisfy every passion — nature lovers will revel in the countless trails and hikes to explore, while history buffs get lost in the mysteries of each eccentric little village. For foodies, the feasts on offer will delight even the most discerning palette, and creative souls will rejoice to learn Perthshire is considered the heart of Scottish folk music.

So, join us as we explore some of the best places to live in Perthshire.



Pitlochry

Nestled in the heart of Perthshire, Pitlochry boasts pure air, rich history and breathtaking scenes at every angle. A popular holiday destination for nature-lovers, families and history buffs alike, there’s plenty to see and do all year round, with gorgeous walking trails and cycling routes, expansive golf courses, gourmet hidden gems and friendly locals galore.

With a population of approximately 2,500 (around 5,000 in the bustling tourist season), Pitlochry is the largest town in Highland Perthshire. Situated on the River Tummel, this prosperous town is renowned for its fishing and water sports, with kayakers and white water rafters a common sight on the weekends.

With easy connections to Glasgow and Edinburgh in under two hours, Pitlochry is a fantastic place to settle for those seeking a quiet life with plenty of fresh air (while still being within arm’s reach of some retail therapy, of course). As of writing, the average house price in Pitlochry is £269,723. Potential buyers can expect to find pretty cottages, bungalows and detached family homes with plenty of space and garden options.



Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy, a picturesque burgh based in Perth and Kinross, was first made famous by Robert Burns in his poem The Birks of Aberfeldy. Located on the River Tay, this compact market town is another popular tourist destination for those who love the great outdoors.

Home to Perthshire's highest mountain, the nation’s longest river and some of its most diverse and elusive wildlife, this quaint town is a little slice of heaven for nature lovers of all ages and an ideal place to raise the kids. With blood-pumping outdoor activities and a number of local schools and amenities, families will have no shortage of things to do on the weekends.

As of writing, the average house price in Aberfeldy sits at £338,358. Those wishing to move to Aberfeldy can expect stone cottages, semi-detached family homes near the town’s schools and amenities, and stunning detached properties surrounded by green in this quiet but active town of around 3,000 people.



Crieff

Crieff, a traditional Scottish market town with a population of just under 8,000, is well-known for its gorgeous scenery, historic buildings and most of all, its fabulous food. From cosy cafes to fresh markets, traditional pubs and fine dining experiences, there’s something to suit every budget and appetite. On weekends, families can spend the day perusing the shelves of Scotland’s oldest lending library, Innerpeffray, while art buffs will be spoilt for choice in Crieff’s many galleries and studios showcasing local and national talent.

By car, Edinburgh and Glasgow are less than 1.5 hours away, making city adventures and big shopping trips a doddle. There are regular train and bus links from the town, too, and with plenty of local schools and things to do, Crieff is the perfect place for kids of all ages.

As of writing, the average house price in Crieff sits at £220,216. Those looking to move can expect leafy Victorian villas with ample garden space and driveways, flats in gorgeous historic buildings, terraced central properties and new build family homes to the town’s south.



Dunkeld

Situated on the River Tay, Dunkeld is a picture-perfect little town just 15 miles from the city of Perth. Steeped in history, visitors can take a stroll along its peaceful riverbank to Dunkeld Cathedral and peep in at the tomb of the notorious 'Wolf of Badenoch', before admiring the colourful little houses of the town’s high street, built in the 1700s and faithfully restored by the Scottish National Trust.

With a host of speciality shops, family-run businesses and eateries ranging from traditional Scottish fare to international cuisine, there’s plenty of things to keep you occupied in this sleepy little town. Active families and outdoor enthusiasts will love watching the salmon run in the River Tay, while music lovers will be drawn to the town’s famous folk scene — perfect for cosy winter nights in the local pub.

With easy transport links to Perth in under 30 minutes and Edinburgh and Glasgow in less than 1.5 hours, Dunkeld is a commutable, quiet little town with plenty of historical and cultural draws. As of writing, the average house price in Dunkeld sits at £260,124.

