Coined the ‘Athens of the North’, Edinburgh is a city famed for its beauty, culture and rich history. Bursting with independent eateries, spectacular medieval architecture and more green space than any other UK city, Scotland’s capital is a popular destination for those wishing to experience city living at a slower, more relaxed pace.

Dubbed the UK’s ‘most walkable city’ in 2017, Edinburgh is small and compact without compromising on adventure. Overflowing with museums, galleries and monuments for culture vultures and history buffs alike, its famed Fringe festival welcomes up to 400,000 tourists each year, making it the world’s biggest arts festival and the beating heart of the city every August.

With so much to see and do in Edinburgh, it’s no wonder people flock to its streets in droves to live and work — but where should you settle down? Read on to discover some of the best places to live in the Scottish capital.

Stockbridge

One of Edinburgh’s most popular city-centre neighbourhoods, Stockbridge boasts elegant Georgian architecture, green space and an abundant mix of independent shops, boutiques and eateries.



A short walk from busy Princes Street, Stockbridge is a central location with a distinct village air, feeling a million miles away from the hustle and bustle with its cosy cobbled streets, quiet residential nooks and the babbling sounds of the water of Leith River cutting through its centre. Residents enjoy Stockbridge’s weekly Sunday market, quaint watering holes and ample gardens, making it an excellent location for families and young professionals alike.

As of writing, the average price of a home in Stockbridge is £511,793.

Morningside

Another favourite city-centre borough among the locals of Edinburgh and home of the popular children’s book character Maisie the cat, Morningside is teeming with culinary delights, boutiques and the city’s famous independent luxury cinema, The Dominion.

Lying to the south, this leafy suburb has plenty of green spaces, with sprawling parks, rolling hills and city hotspot, The Meadows, only a short walk away. With plenty of charming pubs, quirky shops and mouth-watering cuisines to try, Morningside is a great destination for those who like the finer things in life. Edinburgh’s lively city centre is just a short walk away, too, with plenty of reliable transport options to get to and from in a flash.

The average house price of a Morningside home at the time of writing is £444,973.

South Queensferry

Nestled on the coast with breathtaking views over the Firth of Forth, this charming burgh sits in the shadow of the impressive UNESCO World Heritage Site Forth Bridges, with easy connections to stunning Fife and a 20-minute drive to Edinburgh’s city centre.

With captivating coastal views, fantastic places to eat and drink and plenty of water sports for adrenaline-seekers, South Queensferry is a popular tourist town with ample things to do. Take a boat ride to Inchcolm, home to a 12th-century abbey and historical defence remnants from WWII, or explore the wildlife and history of the nearby islands. Pop into Scott’s on the water for a well-earned drink or watch the sunset from the beautiful marina. Perfect for families, South Queensferry is a quiet town with an abundance of natural charisma.

At the time of writing, the average house price for a home in South Queensferry sits at £296,416.

Portobello

Sitting just three miles outside the capital’s city centre, Portobello is a gorgeous coastal suburb lying east of Edinburgh. With three miles of golden sands and ‘The Seaside Award’ (won in 2013), Portobello beach’s clear waters are a popular leisure destination among locals and tourists alike — and the perfect spot for sunbathing (weather permitted), water sports and wild swimming. Along the promenade, you’ll find a host of independent eateries and local pubs, while gift shops and boutiques abound in town.

Residents spend their free time at the local golf course, walking or biking Portobello’s many coastal walks and travelling to neighbouring seaside towns such as Musselburgh, Port Seton and North Berwick.

The average house price in Portobello at the time of writing is £310,231.

This article is brought to you by MOV8.