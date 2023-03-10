BUCCLEUCH House is a substantial B-listed symmetrical Georgian townhouse situated in the heart of Melrose, arguably one of the loveliest of Border towns.
Dating from 1830, the double fronted property’s Georgian features and elegant proportions have been retained throughout, while outside, its walled rear garden, pretty summerhouse, and patio garden to the front provide privacy and tranquil surroundings that belie its position within the town.
Internally, this impeccably presented six-bedroomed home showcases impressive period features including ornate plasterwork, original fireplaces, decorative original tiled floor in the hall, working window shutters, and grand Georgian staircase.
Buccleuch House also boasts modern necessities, including en suite facilities and a chandelier dining kitchen complete with a cream stone-tiled floor (paired with underfloor heating), quality fitted units, black five-oven Aga, and pantry.
Spanning more than 4,100 sq ft over three floors, the accommodation on the ground floor comprises central reception hall, rearfacing drawing room with feature fireplace, formal dining room, the latter with double doors linking to the kitchen at the front of the house.
There is also a study/bedroom seven, utility, bathroom, and stairs down to the basement, which has garden access and houses wood/coal stores and two large storage/hobby/games rooms – ideal space for storing bikes, sports equipment and garden furniture.
Upstairs, the first floor reveals four bedrooms – master with built-in storage and en suite shower room, while two other bedrooms display original fireplaces – and family bathroom with bath and separate shower.
Stairs continue up to two further bedrooms and a nursery on the second floor, which also has storage and loft access. Each room has been carefully and individually decorated, resulting in a turnkey finish, which combined with the period aesthetic, fully enclosed gardens, secure off-street parking (electric gates), and town centre location, makes Buccleuch House a unique and very desirable property within easy reach of Edinburgh by road – or by train from nearby Tweedbank station.
Melrose lies in the shadow of the distinctively shaped Eildon Hills and offers amenities including shops, restaurants, and the Greenyards, home to Melrose RFC and Rugby Sevens, while the historic key attraction is the red stone remains of Melrose Abbey.
Buccleuch House is for sale at offers over £695,000 with Baird Lumsden.
