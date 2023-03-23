OCCUPYING a prime position on Heath Avenue in the heart of Lenzie is a handsome traditional blonde sandstone villa which has been extensively restored/refurbished – including a new high-end kitchen and utility – but was stopped at a point to enable a new owner to complete the decoration and finishing touches.
With four/five public rooms, three bath/shower rooms, and a three-storey layout which includes a huge basement/studio space, this house offers immense scope for combining a family home and business/hobby interest.
It also has an intriguing history, having played host to a variety of musicians, including Sir Rod Stewart, Wet Wet Wet, the Pogues, Seal, Lisa Stansfield and more – who recorded music in the property’s former recording studio in the basement.
At ground level there’s an impressive hallway, bay-windowed living room, dining room, superb, fitted kitchen with hand-painted units, stone worksurfaces, and feature island, utility, double bedroom, and adjoining shower room.
The main staircase continues up to four further bedrooms (one currently configured as a dressing room), bathroom, and separate WC.
A spiral staircase to the rear of the reception hall provides access to the basement level, which has a kitchenette, shower room, former recording studio, and a huge 32ft family/games room.
It could also be turned into a self-contained flat with garden access.
The property is set in an extensive mature plot which offers a high level of privacy and is within walking distance of all Lenzie’s amenities, including shops, bars, restaurants, and train station.
Offers over £725,000 are invited by Pacitti Jones’ office in Lenzie.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article