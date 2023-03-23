With four/five public rooms, three bath/shower rooms, and a three-storey layout which includes a huge basement/studio space, this house offers immense scope for combining a family home and business/hobby interest.

It also has an intriguing history, having played host to a variety of musicians, including Sir Rod Stewart, Wet Wet Wet, the Pogues, Seal, Lisa Stansfield and more – who recorded music in the property’s former recording studio in the basement.



At ground level there’s an impressive hallway, bay-windowed living room, dining room, superb, fitted kitchen with hand-painted units, stone worksurfaces, and feature island, utility, double bedroom, and adjoining shower room.



The main staircase continues up to four further bedrooms (one currently configured as a dressing room), bathroom, and separate WC.

A spiral staircase to the rear of the reception hall provides access to the basement level, which has a kitchenette, shower room, former recording studio, and a huge 32ft family/games room.

It could also be turned into a self-contained flat with garden access.

The property is set in an extensive mature plot which offers a high level of privacy and is within walking distance of all Lenzie’s amenities, including shops, bars, restaurants, and train station.



Offers over £725,000 are invited by Pacitti Jones’ office in Lenzie.