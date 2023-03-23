It was built in the early 1900s for Robert Smyth McColl, a professional footballer who founded the Scottish newsagent company colloquially known as McColls. Surrounded by garden grounds extending to one-third of an acre, the house has been meticulously maintained and displays a wealth of original period detail as befits the grandeur and craftsmanship of its era.

Internally spanning around 3,000 sq ft over two floors, the accommodation on the ground floor has possibly been extended to one side, which provides additional space for purposes more in keeping with modern lifestyles, including an office, games room (formerly a garage), and a particularly large utility/laundry with extensive built-in storage and back door to the garden. Victorians put great sway on creating the right impression and this villa’s reception hall is a particularly striking legacy.

Beyond the hall are three reception rooms – a 22ft bay-windowed drawing room; sitting room/formal dining room; and a light and spacious conservatory accessed by double doors in the adjoining 22ft dining kitchen. Upstairs are four bedrooms – two with en suite facilities – plus family shower room.

The entrance hall boasts exquisite woodwork, feature fireplace, ornate plasterwork, original mouldings (including the McColl Coat of Arms), and best of all, incorporates a cosy and particularly charming snug seating area around the fireplace, while the formal drawing room’s standout features include parquet flooring and a feature fireplace.

Large enough for entertaining, the dining kitchen is fitted with quality oak units and integrated appliances, while the adjoining slate-tiled conservatory is an enticing additional living space with direct access to the enclosed rear garden.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom features an ornate barrel-vaulted ceiling, original fireplace, and fitted wardrobes.

Mature gardens complete the picture with a mix of lawn, flower beds, sculpted hedges, and seasonal planting. The property also has a gated monobloc driveway with off-road parking for several vehicles. Newlands is a quiet leafy residential area bordering Shawlands, Langside, Merrylee and Giffnock. Formerly part of the Pollok Estate, it remained virtually undeveloped until the late 19th Century.

Offers over £750,000 are invited by Vanilla Square’s Glasgow office.

