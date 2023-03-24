Larger than it appears at first sight, the accommodation spans more than 1,800 sq ft over two floors. The traditional-style entrance vestibule leads into a spacious reception hall with shower room off to the side, and a very sizable L-shaped open-plan living space, comprising kitchen at one end adjacent to a 22ft living/dining room with dramatic vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors onto the rear patio and garden.

The ground floor also houses a fully fitted utility /laundry and adjoining store (both off the kitchen), and an attractive rear-facing double bedroom/guest room with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.

An oak staircase in the hall leads up to a gallery landing off which are three further bedrooms – dual aspect principal room with en suite dressing room and shower room with built-in vanity storage – plus extra-large family bathroom with freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower, study, and store cupboard.

Notable features include wood flooring, air source heat pump and underfloor heating, oak internal doors, high-end fitted kitchen with marble worktop/upstand, integrated appliances, and breakfast bar.

Outside, the level garden is enclosed and includes a large, paved patio dining/seating area, lawn, feature summerhouse, detached garage, and a broad gravelled driveway encompassing a parking/turning area.

Located in an area renowned for attractions such as Blair Drummond Safari Park, Smiddy Farm Shop and Restaurant, nearby Doune Castle and the Scottish Antique and Arts Centre, Blair Drummond also offers wide-ranging outdoor opportunities, including hill walking, cycling, and fishing.

It also benefits from its proximity to Stirling University, which has sporting facilities available to the public – and Gleneagles’ golf and sporting facilities are only a short drive away.

Carrat Cottage is for sale with Halliday Homes’ Bridge of Allan office at offers over £545,000.