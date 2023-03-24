Completed in 2021 on a beautiful rural site in Blair Drummond with unobstructed views to the Gargunnock Hills and Ben Ledi (yet only a short drive to Stirling and the M9 motorway), 1 Carrat Cottage is a bespoke, stone-built property that offers high-spec, immaculately presented four-bedroom/four-bathroom family accommodation and a desirable dual lifestyle.
Larger than it appears at first sight, the accommodation spans more than 1,800 sq ft over two floors. The traditional-style entrance vestibule leads into a spacious reception hall with shower room off to the side, and a very sizable L-shaped open-plan living space, comprising kitchen at one end adjacent to a 22ft living/dining room with dramatic vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors onto the rear patio and garden.
The ground floor also houses a fully fitted utility /laundry and adjoining store (both off the kitchen), and an attractive rear-facing double bedroom/guest room with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.
An oak staircase in the hall leads up to a gallery landing off which are three further bedrooms – dual aspect principal room with en suite dressing room and shower room with built-in vanity storage – plus extra-large family bathroom with freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower, study, and store cupboard.
Notable features include wood flooring, air source heat pump and underfloor heating, oak internal doors, high-end fitted kitchen with marble worktop/upstand, integrated appliances, and breakfast bar.
Outside, the level garden is enclosed and includes a large, paved patio dining/seating area, lawn, feature summerhouse, detached garage, and a broad gravelled driveway encompassing a parking/turning area.
Located in an area renowned for attractions such as Blair Drummond Safari Park, Smiddy Farm Shop and Restaurant, nearby Doune Castle and the Scottish Antique and Arts Centre, Blair Drummond also offers wide-ranging outdoor opportunities, including hill walking, cycling, and fishing.
It also benefits from its proximity to Stirling University, which has sporting facilities available to the public – and Gleneagles’ golf and sporting facilities are only a short drive away.
Carrat Cottage is for sale with Halliday Homes’ Bridge of Allan office at offers over £545,000.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here