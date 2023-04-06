But in the case of Ruberslaw, a bespoke six-bedroomed villa in the affluent Whitecraigs suburb on the south side of Glasgow, the internal view is similarly spectacular, for this iconic split-level home has been systematically remodelled, redesigned, and refurbished by noted British interior designer Keith Hobbs, whose celebrity client list includes George Clooney and Bruce Willis.

Ruberslaw is also the king of property misconceptions: from Elphinstone Road the external façade presents as an elongated single-storey bungalow incorporating a distinctive red brick turret – which makes it hard to image it offering six bedrooms, let alone four bathrooms and four public rooms, including a 58ft combined living/dining/sitting area on the lower ground level. Moreover, this astonishing home also has a study, fully integrated designer kitchen, fully fitted gymnasium, sauna, self-contained apartment, and a detached garden building that could be a studio or separate office.

READ MORE

Look inside the Lenzie home where Rod Stewart recorded music

Internally, the size and scale of the accommodation is complemented by an uncompromising specification that includes beautiful, tiled floors with underfloor heating, integrated Bang and Olufsen sound system, bespoke joinery, CCTV security system, contemporary shadow line wall finishes (devoid of cornices and skirting), and full-height picture windows to maximise the impact of the setting and views beyond the gardens across the city to the Campsie Fells.

Ground floor highlights include a spacious entrance vestibule and main hallway, the latter providing open access to a living room with bespoke display niches/shelving, separate study, family dining room open to a high-end fitted/integrated kitchen and adjoining utility which has access to the integral garage, and four bedrooms – two with en suite shower room, while the dual aspect principal bedroom has fitted storage, separate walk-in dressing area, and luxurious en suite bathroom. A bespoke wooden staircase leads down to a vast open plan living/dining/family area where spaces are delineated by open display partitions, while huge windows and automated doors connect to the terrace outside.

This level also houses an inner hallway/study area, self-contained apartment (open plan living/dining/fitted kitchen, plus bedroom and bathroom), 32ft long wood-floored gym, sauna, large shower room, and extensive built-in storage. Outside, the gardens incorporate a terrace with glass balustrade, large lawns, two sets of automated gates (with drive in/out facility and parking area), security lighting and electric charger point.

Ruberslaw is a flawlessly presented family home in a prime, high-amenity suburb – for sale at offers over £1.795m with Corum’s Newton Mearns office.