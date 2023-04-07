One newcomer to the block in the neighbouring village of Kames is Bydand, a particularly high-spec modern house positioned right on the water’s edge next to the picturesque harbour, which provides direct water access and some of the best views the area has to offer.

The property also has several outbuildings, including an integral garage/boat store/workshop with bespoke workstation, and internal access to a home gym.

The property is a high-spec, modern house positioned right on the water’s edge next to the picturesque harbour (Image: Robb Residential)

Bydand is a substantial property with accommodation over two levels. With back and front decks/terrace, the ground floor houses an entrance with cloakroom and utility, spacious open-plan living/dining/kitchen (with terrace access), separate sitting room, principal bedroom with dressing room and upgraded en suite bathroom (bath, walk-in wet room and underfloor heating) – both this room and the sitting room have external access to a sea-facing balcony – and two further bedrooms, both of which have an en suite shower room and fitted storage.

READ MORE: Deceptively large home on Elphinstone Road hits the market for £1.7m

The recently upgraded Wren kitchen with central island/breakfast bar, integrated appliances, coffee station with refreshments fridge (Image: Robb Residential)

Downstairs on the lower ground level is a 26ft living room open plan to a reading/chill-out space with log-burning stove. There is an adjoining office/study (with access to the front garden), fourth bedroom suite (dressing room and en suite shower room), while the deck has an internal access door into the garage/boat store and adjoining gym.

Notable features include a recently upgraded Wren kitchen with central island/breakfast bar, integrated appliances, coffee station with refreshments fridge, sliding doors to a rear deck – and a door to the front raised patio and sea views.

READ MORE: Look inside the Lenzie home where Rod Stewart recorded music

Bydand’s front and rear gardens are designed for ease of maintenance and are mainly gravel flanked by lawn and fruit trees with uninterrupted water views. The front gardens are bounded by an exposed stone wall and wooden fence with private gated access via a stone staircase to the beachfront and water.

Just a mile from other amenities in Tighnabruaich, Kames village has a hotel, post office, shop, and regular bus service to both Rothesay (on the Isle of Bute) and Dunoon, while nearby Portavadie Marine (three miles) offers a state-of-the-art marina/chandlery, restaurant, accommodation, and spa facilities.

Offers over £575,000 to Robb Residential in Glasgow.