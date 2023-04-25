Yet tucked away on Lochleven Road is a distinctive pink sandstone, Romanesque-style, B-listed building – formerly Queen’s Park Synagogue – which dates from circa 1925 and was imaginatively converted in 2005 to include a two bedroomed penthouse with private south-facing terrace, newly on the market.

This unique home offers wow factor in spades, starting from the spiral staircase that leads from the communal main entrance hall up to the top floor penthouse, which comprises hallway (with excellent storage), shower room, two bedrooms, and the main event, a visually striking 25ft open plan living/dining room with wood flooring, quirky windows, and double doors opening onto a 25ft paved terrace, an outstanding outdoor space for entertaining, barbecues, or relaxing in the sun. Off to one side of the living space is a contemporary kitchen newly fitted on three sides with flat-fronted white gloss units and integrated appliances.

Both bedrooms are double size, the principal room also has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with over-bath shower. The property also has private allocated parking and communal gardens.

While the penthouse is a one-off that will particularly appeal to first and second-time buyers and younger professionals working in the nearby New Victoria Hospital, the location has widespread appeal owing to its accessibility and local attractions.

Lochleven Road is a quiet residential area with the advantage of being within walking distance of shops and eateries along Battlefield Road – home also to Langside College – and Mount Florida railway station, which is only a ten-minute commute into Glasgow city centre.

Offers over £249,995 are invited by ProBrook Properties in Glasgow.