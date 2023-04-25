All the key elements – size, design, setting and location – come together in perfect alignment at Blairskaith Barns, an outstanding five-bed/five-bath house designed by the architect owner to a high specification and constructed on the footprint of former farm buildings in Baldernock, near Milngavie.
Encircled by a beech hedge, expansive landscaped gardens complement the rural setting, however, the main focal point is a central courtyard. This blissfully peaceful haven - complete with pond and fountain – is enhanced by uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside, with rear decking also along the full length of the house.
Inside, the accommodation is laid out in three wings, all of which have floor-to-ceiling glazing incorporating sliding door access to the inner courtyard, creating a seamless transition between the internal and external spaces.
Equally striking, the main gable wall is completely glazed, with spectacular views down the valley as well as the aesthetic juxtaposition of glass and sandstone.
The middle wing houses an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, a huge 48ft space with double-height vaulted ceiling, sliding patio doors to the decking and a glazed gable wall. The latter is fronted by a contemporary log-burning stove, while the streamlined kitchen features an Aga and central island.
Accessed internally from the living area, a shorter wing contains the principal suite – three similarly sized spaces comprising semi-open plan bedroom with glass partition to a freestanding double bath and open shower area. The bedroom also has a two-way gas fire in the centre of the room, and an adjoining fully fitted dressing room.
Doors from the kitchen lead into the main two-storey wing, which has a ground level utility, shower room, dual aspect bedroom (currently a fully equipped gym), 20ft sitting room, and integral garage.
Two staircases provide access to the upper level – two further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a gallery office/studio. There’s also a 27ft room with Velux balcony window suitable for myriad uses (bedroom, games room or self-contained accommodation).
Blairskaith Barn is a unique family home within walking distance of Baldernock primary school and just five minutes’ drive from Milngavie’s diverse range of attractions. Baldernock is also well placed for easy access to the M8, Mugdock Country Park, and Loch Lomond.
Offers over £950,000 to Clyde Property’s Bearsden office.
