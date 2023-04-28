POLLOKSHIELDS was one of the first Garden Suburbs in Glasgow – and it has retained its status as a green and infinitely desirable place to live since, owing to the proliferation of grand period mansion houses and broad, tree-lined avenues.
Built circa 1880 in the style of architect Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson, Park Lodge is an outstanding example. This B-listed blonde sandstone detached villa is embellished with Egypto-Greek detailing, deep bracketed eaves, and coloured glass windowpanes.
Now sporting an equally sizable modern conservatory on one side, this impressive home occupies one of the largest plots in the area reflecting its original status as a town house for the Duke of Argyll. Since then, it has had numerous refurbishments and undergone customised alterations without compromising its period features – and added more, as the driveway incorporates original cobbles from the city’s famous Sauchiehall Street.
More recently, the five-bedroomed house was rented to the singer Lewis Capaldi, who had requested the peaceful and private location for song writing. He finished an album at Park Lodge and the last two tracks both went to No.1 in the charts.
Laid out over two floors, the accommodation includes two bay-windowed reception rooms – a 26ft box-bay living room with traditional fireplace, and a dual aspect dining room – en-suite guest bedroom, bathroom, utility, and a showstopping conservatory with glazed roof and side walls and four sets of doors onto the gardens.
Spanning 32ft by 42ft, this open-plan living/dining/kitchen space includes a custom-built fishpond and wall-mounted fish tank. Other key features include a kitchen area with fitted units, integrated appliances, and a glass-fronted island/breakfast bar – a convivial space for everyday family living, parties and entertaining. There is also access to a large integral garage.
Upstairs are five bedrooms and a family bathroom with separate shower and twin basins – the main bedroom has a period-style en-suite bathroom with freestanding roll-top bath and overhead shower. A further staircase continues up to the 32ft attic, which has been floored and offers scope for development subject to planning.
Enclosed by stone walls, Park Lodge has beautiful garden grounds with established lawns, trees, planted beds, patios, decking, timber summerhouse, and a long sweeping driveway on Albert Drive with plenty of space for parking. Offers over £1.1m are invited by Corum in Shawlands.
