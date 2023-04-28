Far removed from the madding crowd yet only a 45-minute drive from Edinburgh and just seven miles from schools and other amenities in Duns, Longformacus is also near a mainline railway station at Reston with regular services to Edinburgh, Newcastle, and London.

Built in the early 19th century, The Row is a historic terrace with a cobbled pavement – unusually, the pavement also has listed status, as does the quaint Longformacus Bridge over the Dye Water, the Kirk, and almost all the houses in this picturesque Berwickshire village, which also happens to be right on path of the Southern Upland Way.

Number 12 has an upside-down layout which gives a ground floor entrance hall, principal bedroom with dressing area and en-suite shower room – the second bedroom across the hall also has an en-suite shower room, built-in storage, and French doors out to the rear garden – both bedrooms have original fireplaces (one of which is a black range) and beamed ceilings.

There is also an attached utility to the rear, accessed externally from the garden. Upstairs, the first floor houses a 26ft open plan dining kitchen/living room, the former fitted with country-style units providing floor-to-ceiling storage, integrated appliances, and space for dining furniture, while the sitting room has a cosy wood-burning stove, and exposed stone feature wall.

Outside, the rear garden is private and incorporates old stone walls, shrubs, mature trees, decking, and outbuildings, while to the front of the cottage is a landscaped garden with parking and river frontage.

The village, which is thought to take its name from the Gaelic ‘Lann Fathir Maccus’, can be traced back as far as 1340 but may be older. The heather-covered moors and countryside in this part of the world makes it a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, while the character and style of the local houses adds to the village’s charm and desirability as a place to live.

Crow’s Nest Dingle has immense character – Americans would call it quaint and snap it up in a second. With an 18-hole golf course, swimming pool, shops and primary and secondary school in Duns, this cottage is perfectly positioned to be either a permanent home or a holiday/weekend retreat.

Offers over £275,000 to Rettie in Berwick upon Tweed.