Twitter users will now have to get used to a new logo as the social media platform sees another change.
The blue bird emblem is no longer the logo with the change being part of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s plans to create an “everything app”.
Recently-appointed chief executive Linda Yaccarino shared a picture of a white cross on a black background in a tweet, saying “X is here! Let’s do this”.
The new logo was unveiled by Elon Musk over the weekend, marking the latest major change since he bought Twitter in October last year for 44 billion US dollars (£34.3 billion).
X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023
Elon Musk introduces new logo for Twitter
The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted on Sunday morning: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.
He reportedly told staff by email that Twitter would become X.
Musk has already changed his profile picture to the new logo.
Ms Yaccarino wrote on the platform: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression.
“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023
Yaccarino added on Twitter that X would be “the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”
Last autumn, Mr Musk had already hinted at the changes to come on buying Twitter, when he tweeted that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”.
After posting about the planned logo change on Sunday, thousands of users replied to him with design suggestions before the 52-year-old shared a short video of an X with a flickering background.
Twitter’s blue bird logo is scrapped as Elon Musk moves closer to creating ‘everything app’
The blue Twitter logo, known as Larry the Bird, has been the social media platform’s emblem since its creation in 2006 with the current design in use since 2012.
You might have noticed a change to the logo in April though as the logo was briefly replaced with a small picture of a Shibu Inu dog, famously known as the Doge meme, in an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
An email sent to Twitter’s business partners in the same month said it had been renamed as X Corp following a merger but that the social media platform would retain its original name.
Elon Musk has made other changes since buying the platform, including the “verified” blue tick status being monetised in April and a temporary limit at the start of July on the number of posts users were allowed to read.
