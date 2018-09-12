FORMER Carry On actress Fenella Fielding, has died aged 90.

Fielding, who enjoyed a showbusiness career spanning seven decades, suffered a stroke two weeks ago and died on Tuesday.

She appeared in two Carry On films – Carry On Regardless in 1961 and famously as voracious vamp Valeria in Carry On Screaming! in 1966 – and was awarded an OBE in the 2018 Queen’s birthday honours list.

Her spokeswoman said: “We are very sad to announce that Fenella Fielding OBE passed away this afternoon on Tuesday 11 September.

“This follows a severe stroke two weeks ago. During that time, she has been very comfortable and always looked tranquil and divine. And always wearing her eyelashes.

“Miss Fielding was an incredible talent. That voice! A unique woman, much loved by family, friends and fans. She will be missed tremendously.”

It comes a matter of days after another Carry On Actress, Liz Fraser passed away at the age of 88.

Ms Fielding was forced to cancel an appearance at the Darlington Film Club to read extracts from her autobiography, Do You Mind If I Smoke, after being taken ill two weeks ago.

One of her earliest roles was appearing alongside Kenneth Williams in the 1959 comedy revue Pieces of Eight.

Fenella also featured in four episodes of Morecambe and Wise Show between 1969 and 1972 and starred in Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson’s film Guest House Paradiso in 1999.

She was the voice of the Blue Queen in Dougal and the Blue Cat and the telephone operator and loudspeaker voice in The Prisoner.

Her career in theatre includes the title roles in Hedda Gabler and Colette.

She’s fondly remembered for a number of appearances on the Morecambe & Wise Show as well as playing The Vixen in Uncle Jack. Her most recent TV appearance was Skins in 2012.

Her recently published autobiography Do You Mind If I Smoke? is a named after one of the best-known jokes from the Hammer Horror movie spoof Carry On Screaming.

Fielding was born Fenella Feldman in London to Jewish parents in 1927. Her mother was Romanian, her father Lithuanian.

Sad to hear the news of Fenella Fielding, a fabulous actress and lovely lady. A true screen icon, she leaves a wonderful legacy but will always be loved and remembered best for that immortal line... “Do you mind if I smoke?” #CarryOnScreaming Such a loss. @FenellaFielding pic.twitter.com/9hsTVdW8UK — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) September 11, 2018

"Do you mind if I smoke?"



We're sad to hear that Fenella Fielding OBE died today, aged 90. pic.twitter.com/BD6m6KvleR — BritishComedySociety (@BritComSociety) September 11, 2018

Talking Pictures TV has heard the legendary actress Fenella Fielding has died. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aEiA4W21Go — Talking Pictures TV (@TalkingPicsTV) September 11, 2018

Oh no, not Fenella Fielding as well. Bad week for the remaining Carry On stars. Screaming was always my favourite and she was brilliant in it. Can someone check on Oddbod junior? — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) September 11, 2018