AN SNP MSP has pulled out of a controversial event organised by convicted perjurer Tommy Sheridan.

Colin Beattie, the party's national treasurer, was one of five SNP representatives expected to speak at the Hope Over Fear rally in Glasgow’s George Square on Saturday.

But he has now withdrawn, citing a diary clash. It is understood he did not realise the event was associated with Mr Sheridan.

Former minister Alex Neil, SNP backbenchers Sandra White and Gil Paterson and councillor Chris McEleny – a recent deputy leadership candidate – are all still advertised as speakers.

Organisers attracted criticism after revealing Mel Gibson’s gory 1995 blockbuster Braveheart will be shown on a giant screen before the rally kicks off.

Mr McEleny suggested he is also considering pulling out amid a growing backlash.

He said: “I’ve been contacted by a lot of people explaining how disheartened they’d feel if I spoke, which I didn’t appreciate, so I can’t ignore their views.

“I was going to promote independence, not myself or anybody else. It's about the people, not me. Therefore I’m taking time to reflect before I decide what the best course of action for the cause is.”

Ms White declined to comment, but said she would make a further statement on Thursday.

Scottish Tory chief whip Maurice Golden said “reasonable supporters of independence will cringe at the prospect of this ridiculous spectacle”.

He said: “It's quite obvious Tommy Sheridan is using this campaign as a way to rehabilitate his image from convicted perjurer and failed politician.

“Sadly, the SNP politicians sharing a platform with him diminish themselves in doing so.”

Mr Sheridan was jailed in 2011 after lying during his successful defamation case against the News of the World.

He is listed as the secretary of Hope Over Fear Ltd, while his wife Gail is the director.

The disgraced former MSP recently signed up to front a new chat show on Russian propaganda outlet, Sputnik UK.

Last month, Mr Beattie faced criticism for donating to Alex Salmond's controversial fundraising campaign.

The former first minister is pursuing legal action against the Scottish Government over its handling of sexual misconduct claims.