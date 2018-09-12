THE value of oil and gas extracted from the North Sea jumped by almost a fifth last year, despite a dip in production and a further slump in investment.

The latest official figures from the Scottish Government reported the sales value was £20bn in 2017/18, up 18.2 per cent on the previous year, thanks to rising oil prices.

However the underlying data was less positive, with Scottish production down 1.7% to 73.7m tonnes, and capital expenditure down 25.4% to £5.8bn, the lowest figure since 2009.

Capital expenditure, which includes exploration and the cost of appraisal wells drilled prior to development approval, has now fallen by more than 20% for three consecutive years.

The annual oil and gas production statistics put this down to the wave of development capital which began in 2010/11 continuing to “tail off”.

The Scottish Government said that, despite last year’s dip, production of oil and gas remained 23.1% higher than the level recorded in 2014/15, before the price tumbled.

Scottish oil and gas production was 81% of the UK total, down from 82% in 2016/17.

SNP energy minister Paul Wheelhouse welcomed the findings and said they added to other recent evidence showing a return of confidence to the sector.

He said: The industry faces continuing challenges, including issues around exploration, and the Scottish Government will continue to do what we can to support the sector.

"However, the UK Government retains most of the key policy levers affecting the offshore sector, so we will continue to argue they should bring forward measures to rebuild exploration activity and to maximise economic recovery, while also providing an immediate boost to the supply chain.”

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “It is welcome the industry is beginning to recover from the dark days of 2014 and 2015, but these figures reaffirm just how fragile that recovery is. “Exploration is at the lowest level since the industry began in 1965, while the continued fall in capital expenditure suggests firms are reluctant to invest in and create North Sea assets.

“That is clearly a serious cause for concern, with capital expenditure now at almost a third of the level it was just four years ago when the SNP was claiming Scotland could be a land of milk and honey on the back of oil revenues. The North Sea could have a bright future, but it requires greater support from the both the SNP and Tory governments.”