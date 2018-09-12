This is the moment armed robbers burst into a plush hotel to carry out a heist.

Heraldscotland have obtained CCTV footage of the robbery after two men have been convicted over their involvement in the £500,000 armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire last year.

Richard Fleming and Liam Richardson carried hammers, a machete and a pistol when they raided Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, Perthshire, on June 27 last year.

The masked men made off with dozens of high-value Rolex watches worth more than half a million pounds, which have not yet been recovered.

The nature of the assault and the "extreme" level of violence shown led staff and visitors to the complex to think they were witnessing a terror attack, police said.

Fleming, 42, from London, who denied being involved, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Richardson, 30, also of London, admitted his part in the robbery before the trial got under way.

The pair, described by police as organised criminals, will be sentenced next month.

The raid at the remote site was highly-planned and lasted for less than three minutes.

Armed with the weapons, Fleming and Richardson, acting with another individual, ran into the hotel and smashed up the display cabinets at the Mappin & Webb boutique within the complex.

Placing the employees in a state of fear and alarm for their safety, the men fled with the watches in a vehicle stolen from the south of England.

Police have since praised members of staff, particularly the security team on site, who went "above and beyond" in their efforts to challenge the robbers and protect the public that day.