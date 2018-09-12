The Davis Cup could be plunged into chaos as workers plan to strike amid a pay row, a union has warned.

Unite say staff have been left with no choice but to strike on Friday after Glasgow Life refused to meet to discuss pay issues.

They accused Glasgow City Council’s arm’s-length organisation body of “burying their heads in the sand” over the dispute.

Unite say they made numerous calls to discuss payment for extra duties including setting up events and de-rigging works at Emirates Arena, where this weekend’s tennis tournament will be held.

They have warned of potential chaos if the board refuse talks before the end of the week.

Unite regional officer James O’Connell said: “Unite has been left with no option but to take strike action to try to bring Glasgow Life to the table.

“This should not be how industrial relations are dealt with. The only way to reach agreement is through dialogue.

“The board have shown intransigence on this issue and a blatant disregard of our members concerns. They are apparently burying their heads in the sand in the hope that this issue will go away, it will not ...

“Unite would be prepared to call off Friday’s strike, halting any disruption that may be caused to spectators and players of the Davis Cup if the Glasgow Life board gives a written commitment to meet with union representatives. Failing that, the strike will go ahead.

“We would urge the Board, not to spoil the occasion for all those looking to enjoy this prestigious event in Glasgow. The ball is firmly in their court.”

However Glasgow Life insisted there would be no disruption to the tournament.

A spokesman said: “The action being taken by Unite is wholly unnecessary and we agree that dialogue is needed to reach an agreement. That’s why we have repeatedly offered to go to the arbitration service, ACAS, to find a suitable resolution that works for all; yet Unite continues to refuse to do so.

"In the meantime, the Emirates Arena will remain open and operate as normal this weekend and there will be no disruption to the Davis Cup.”