FOR a building with such a emphatic, even brutal, exterior, the V&A Dundee has a surprisingly warm, intimate interior.

Its main gathering space, a impressive bowl which is appears smaller at the base than its roof, has its walls lined with warmly coloured, multi-angled, slats of wood. One wall of slats is sloped like an internal hill. Will children be tempted to climb it? I suspect so. I am told museum staff will be on hand to gentle dissuade them.

In this space, there is the cafe and the shop, and much seating space, including a beautiful window out onto the Tay.

Once up the stairs, however, whose deep steps seem designed to slow you down, the museum expands in size, scale and light.

One may justifiably ask: where was the £80.1m spent? It is probably here, where the two massive halves of the building - which look a bit like gigantic Vs with an A-shaped tunnel between them - twist, merge and open into the two exhibition spaces. Light floods in from several apertures in the striated exterior: the view west, through the rigging of the HMS Discovery, down the Tay, and to the hills, is spectacular.

The Scottish Design Gallery is a carefully curated mix of 300 objects from the V&A in London's collections: this is the permanent show, and although it will be re-jigged fairly regularly, it will remain largely the same. There is a lot of Glasgow here: notably in the restored Mackintosh Oak Room, which is lustrous and elegant: and in situ for at least another 25 years. This is also Basil Spence's designs for the Hutchesontown flats in the Gorbals, and a Kings Theatre set. It is not a massive display, indeed perhaps modest, but it is beautifully presented.

The larger exhibition space is, for its debut, presenting Ocean Liners: Speed and Style, which is opulent, extensive, and (perhaps surprisingly) fascinating.

It is just a taste of what the new building can do, both with V&A shows and with its own.

The key will be changing it enough to keep visitors coming back, beyond the quality of the building itself: which gives Dundee something fiercely modern and special on its waterfront.