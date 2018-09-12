Last month she was stripped of her Freedom of Edinburgh Award. In the past year a number of other UK cities along with Dublin and institutions such as the London School of Economics and the US Holocaust Museum have also seen fit to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of other major honours.

Yesterday it was announced that Ms Suu Kyi would not now attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week. Her absence from this major diplomatic gathering is yet further evidence of the increasing isolation and ostracisation the Myanmar (formerly Burma) civilian government leader now faces.

The latest curtailment on Ms Suu Kyi’s travel comes as calls for accountability have grown since almost exactly a year ago Myanmar’s military embarked on a brutal crackdown that forced 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state over the border into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Last month, an independent UN fact-finding mission concluded that Myanmar's military had carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya with “genocidal intent,” allegations the country’s security forces have denied claiming it was only responding to insurgent attacks.

As the one-year mark arrives since the Myanmar military action began, the plight of the Rohingya and role of Ms Suu Kyi has again become a point of focus. Next week the crisis is expected to be a major theme of discussions at the UN General Assembly despite her absence.

Indeed the UN have gone so far as to accuse Ms Suu Kyi herself of having “contributed to the commission of atrocity crimes,” further turning the one time recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize into something of an international pariah.

Adding to the pressure on Ms Suu Kyi the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) last week ruled that it could prosecute Myanmar for alleged crimes against humanity against the Rohingya people. It’s an unprecedented decision that could expose not just Ms Suu Kyi but other politicians and military leaders to charges.

While Myanmar itself is not a signatory to the court, ICC prosecutors say that even though the allegedly coercive acts that forced the Rohingya to flee took place in Myanmar, the crime would not have been completed until the refugees entered Bangladesh, a country that is a signatory to the Rome statute that governs the court.

Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda likened deportation to “a cross-border shooting”, arguing the crime “is not completed until the bullet (fired in one state) strikes and kills the victim (standing in another state)”.

But Myanmar’s politicians and military men are not the only bodies under scrutiny for their part in the persecution of the Rohingya. In what a BBC report described as “a perfect storm” the combination of decades old ethnic and religious tensions along with sudden mass access to the internet in Myanmar, allowed Facebook to have a “determining” role in generating anger against the Rohingya minority.

While the subsequent outcome was horrendous, the train of events that set them in motion was very rapid.

As recently as six years ago Myanmar was one of the least connected countries on earth. With only 1.1 per cent of the population using the internet and SIM cards costing $200 in the impoverished country, it was easy for the military junta that had ruled for decades to keep ordinary citizens isolated.

Then things changed with the release from prison of then opposition leader Ms Suu Kyi, and her election as Myanmar's de facto leader. From there on the government began to liberalise business, including the telecoms sector and the price of SIM cards dropped to $2.

Facebook being one of the main online portals to support Burmese text, was one of the apps most peopled downloaded and used. But with this sudden access to social media and scant internet literacy, the platform was ripe for abuse and exploitation by those seeking to spread hate speech and false rumours in Myanmar about the Rohingya.

“I'm afraid that Facebook has now turned into a beast, and not what it originally intended,” was how Yanghee Lee, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, summed up the situation in March of this year.

Alarmed by such reports and barely a month later in April, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg told US senators that the social media site was hiring dozens more Burmese speakers to review hate speech posted in Myanmar where the situation had rapidly become dire for the Rohingya.

But according to a recently published and exhaustive investigation by the Reuters news agency, four months after Mr Zuckerburg’s pledge to act, Facebook was still populated by posts stirring up hatred and inciting violence towards the Rohingya. The Reuters investigation cites many examples of such posts.

In one a user posts a restaurant advertisement featuring Rohingya -style food.

“We must fight them the way Hitler did the Jews, damn kalars!” the person wrote, using a pejorative for the Rohingya.

“Pour fuel and set fire so they can meet Allah faster,” wrote another user while yet another post showed a news article from an army-controlled publication about attacks on police stations by Rohingya militants.

“These non-human kalar dogs, the Bengalis, are killing and destroying our land, our water and our ethnic people… we need to destroy their race,” the user wrote.

The posts are among over a thousand that Reuters found just last month, all of which including comments, videos and images, attacked Rohingya and other Myanmar Muslims calling them ‘dogs’ ‘maggots’ ‘rapists’, that should be ‘fed to pigs’ ‘shot’ or ‘exterminated.’

The conclusion says Reuters is that more than four months after Mr Zuckerburg’s promise, Facebook has failed to stop the incendiary posts.

Whipping up of such hatred has now also proliferated on Twitter which although much less popular in Myanmar, has according to Reuters, seen hundreds of new Twitter accounts spring up. The latest detailed social media findings by analysts, have led some to attest that a “central organisation or organiser lies behind all of the behaviour.”

Ms Suu Kyi might not be attending the upcoming UN General Assembly session next week, but that will not stop questions being asked over her own role and that of Myanmar’s military in the persecution of the Rohingya. Whether any of those responsible are ever brought to account however, remains another question entirely.