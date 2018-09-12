A man killed in an Edinburgh tram crash has been named by police.
Carlos Correa Palacio, 53, was hit by a tram near the Saughton stop, off Broomhouse Drive, shortly after noon on Tuesday.
He sadly died at the scene.
Police probing the collision have appealed for information.
Sergeant John Easton from Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit said: “This was a particularly upsetting incident for all those who witnessed it, both passengers on the tram and the driver.
“Officers spent considerable time yesterday both speaking to people at the scene and examining the tram, and we will continue to investigate to establish the circumstances.
“I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision but has not yet spoken to officers, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1319 of Tuesday, September 11."
