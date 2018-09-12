JACOB Rees-Mogg and David Davis have pledged their allegiance to Theresa May after claims that fellow Tory Brexiteers were in “open revolt” and plotting to dislodge the Prime Minister in a leadership challenge.

The backing came as Mr Rees-Mogg himself received support from across the political divide after a left-wing activist harangued the Somerset MP and his family, telling his children: “Your daddy is a totally horrible person.”

Ian Bone, a Class War campaigner, who wrote a book entitled Bash the Rich, added: "Poor Nanny Crook who looks after you and wipes your bottom, she doesn't get enough money every week; daddy doesn't care."

Parliamentary colleagues denounced Mr Bone’s actions as “heartless” and “disgraceful”.

Tom Watson, the deputy Labour leader, took to Twitter, saying the attack was “utterly appalling,” adding: “It is completely unacceptable conduct to frighten and intimidate children and families.”

The SNP’s Stewart McDonald said: “What a vile and lowlife thing to do. There is a real crisis of decency and dignity in politics at the minute and I’m sorry to say that it is only getting worse.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the left-wing activist’s actions were "completely unacceptable".

He added: "No elected member or their family should be subjected to intimidation or abuse in that way."

But Mr Rees-Mogg sought to play down the incident, saying: "I wouldn't get too excited about it. It was a few anarchists who turned up and it wasn't very well organised. It wasn't terribly serious.” He made clear his children were “absolutely fine”.

Earlier at the launch of the pro-Brexit European Research Group's plan to avoid the return of a hard border in Northern Ireland, leading figures in the group were at pains to stress they were not questioning the PM's position.

This came after a meeting of 50 members of the ERG was said to have openly discussed ways to oust Mrs May.

But Mr Rees-Mogg, who chairs the group, insisted he was seeking a change of Government policy, not a change in leadership.

"I have long said, and repeated again and again, that the policy needs to be changed but I am supporting the person," he declared.

His comments were echoed by David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, who quit the Government over the Chequers Plan, which would see Britain maintain a "common rule book" with the EU for trade in goods and agriculture.

"I disagree with her on one issue; this issue,” declared Mr Davis. “She should stay in place because we need stability and we need decent government as the backdrop to what we are doing in the coming six months."

Fellow Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory Party leader, said any MPs talking about challenging Mrs May were indulging in "stupid personality nonsense".

During PMQs, which at times got so noisy it was impossible to hear MPs speak, Ian Blackford for the SNP claimed Tory turmoil meant Mrs May was "unfit to govern and incapable of leadership".

But the PM hit back, defending her Chequers Plan and said she was "working to get a good Brexit deal for the whole of the UK, including Scotland".

Later Mr Rees-Mogg claimed no one liked Mrs May’s Brexit blueprint, saying: “Chequers is a dying duck in a thunder storm; if it is not quite a dead duck."