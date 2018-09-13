ONCE upon a time it was young ladies who kept their boyfriends waiting while they agonised over the finishing touches of that night's outfit.

But now it appears that girlfriends across the land are being left kicking their heels after new research found that young men spend even more time worrying about their wardrobe.

A study of the habits of Millennial men has found that rummaging in drawers, laying out outfits and worrying over each day's 'look' is just as important to males as it is to women.

Gone are the days when chucking on a suit and tie would do - On average, men aged between 18-34 spend two hours a week thinking about what they are going to wear, and stress over the details.

Chief concerns are whether their clothing is appropriate to the event they are attending, worries that they have worn an item too recently, and hopes that their style will impress their friends.

As ever in this changing world, Social media is said to be driving the phenomenon, with pressure from photos of well-dressed and immaculately-groomed males on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook all influencing young men's fashion choices.

READ MORE: Wealth inflows of female millennials increases 40 per cent

The research found almost half of men say they follow fashion trends, while two thirds take their image so seriously they’ll plan what to wear in advance.

Around three quarters believe others care about what they are wearing, and half make an extra effort to dress a certain way due to the pressure of looking good on social media.

But young men also said that they enjoy expressing themselves through their clothing choices - with around two thirds saying their clothes mirrored their identities.

The research of 1,000 men aged 18 to 34 was commissioned by the charity Oxfam, in support of support its menswear campaign.

Fee Gilfeather, head of customer experience for Oxfam, said: “This survey shows men are more interested that ever in the image they present.

“They invest time thinking about what they want to wear and shopping, so it makes total sense that they also love a bargain.

“Our shops are full of affordable men’s clothes all kindly donated. You can see why so many millennial men already love charity shopping. We hope more people explore what individual styles they can create in our shops.”

The survey also revealed Millennial men's shopping habits. On average, Millennials go looking for new clothes almost twice a week - five times in high street shops and four times online each month.

But they are discerning fashion hunters, and only purchase three new items per month spending an average of £413 a year. They also window shop at least twice a week.

READ MORE: Millennials are greedy and self-absorbed? No, they're young​

Around half of millennial men already buy clothes from charity shops – and a further 42 per cent would consider doing so.

A fifth purchase items from charity shops for environmental and ethical reasons, 57 per cent do so to support a good cause and two thirds ‘like a bargain.’

Two thirds of those polled take an active interest in what men are wearing on TV, in movies and on social media.

However, a fifth are most influenced by their partner, closely followed by what their friends are wearing.

Connor McCann, a Sales Assistant with designer clothing store Cruise in Glasgow, said he was thought two hours was a conservative expert of men's dressing habits.

He said: "If anything, I'd say that most young young men spend much longer than that when they are picking their outfits - especially when they are going out.

"Over that last couple of years there's been a big change in the way men look at their outfits and what they wear. They are a lot more fashion conscious and they care a lot mosr about what they are wearing.

"They'll go to the sunbed to top up their tan and get their eyebrows done too. It's all part of looking your best."

He said that designer labels are sought after and that some men will think nothing of spending hundreds of pounds on a single item of clothing.

Mr McCann believes that many want to emulate the men they see on TV, or follow on social media, as much as they want to impress their contemporaries.

READ MORE: Christy O'Neil - Our padded childhoods have left us with a lack of backbone.

The 21-year-old said: "They watch things like The Only Way is Essex and see other men going to great lengths over their appearance, and want to do the same.

"And with social media being a 24-hour thing, people want to look their best all the time.

"It's simple - when people look good, they feel good. And if they feel good, they do good."

Carried out through OnePoll.com, Oxfam campaign is being launched by their ambassador, Simon Pegg.

The 48-year-old actor, writer and producer recently donated some of his clothes to the charity for sale through its online shop.

He said: “Clothes are one way I express my personality so, like lots of people, I want to feel good as well as look good in what I wear.

"That’s why I support Oxfam fashion, which raises money to help the world’s poorest people.

Some of my favourite clothes have come from charity shops, and I’ve recently donated what’s spare in my wardrobe to Oxfam.

“I hope those donations make someone else look and feel good, because they were given and will be bought with the intention of making the world a kinder, fairer place.

Oxfam recycles all its donated clothes one way or other, so nothing ends up littering the environment as landfill. I think that’s really cool too.”