DOWNING St said the UK Cabinet had agreed to “further ramp up” the no-deal preparations in the weeks and months ahead to ensure Britain was “ready for all possible scenarios".

The declaration came after Whitehall released another tranche of 28 technical notices on what might happen if Britain crashed out of the EU without an agreement.

The guidance points included the advice that:

*British drivers might need new driving licences to travel across Europe with holidaymakers, lorry drivers and other business travellers facing the need to International Driving Permits if the EU did not agree to recognise UK licences;

*anyone travelling to the EU should make sure they have at least six months left on their passport to avoid being refused entry;

*free mobile phone data roaming in the EU "could no longer be guaranteed" although Vodafone, Three, EE and O2, which cover more than 85 per cent of mobile subscribers, said they had no current plans to change their approach and bring in new charges;

*transfers of personal data from remaining EU countries to UK companies and organisations could be restricted;

*UK firms working on the EU's 10 billion euro Galileo satellite navigation system might be cut out of existing contracts as well as barred from seeking new ones;

*holders of legal firearms face additional bureaucracy if they want to take them to EU countries, because the European Firearms Pass would no longer be available to UK citizens;

*he Common Travel Area, which has allowed British and Irish citizens to live, work and receive welfare benefits in one another's countries since the 1920s, would remain in place and

*the UK Government would guarantee funding for all projects receiving grants from the EU's Regional Development Fund.