A Scottish Premiership manager has called Scotland's governing body "unprofessional" for spelling his name wrong on a disciplinary charge.
The Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was miffed after the Scottish FA spelt his name Steven rather than the correct spelling of Stephen in a disciplinary statement.
The former Chelsea coach had a pop over name spelling while being charged along with his club by the SFA after Mr Clarke argued over the dismissal of one of his players during a 1-0 defeat to Hearts last month.
The Kilmarnock manager had criticised the SFA for refusing to overturn a red card shown to Gary Dicker saying the call by referee Willie Collum was "pre-judged".
Clarke insisted he would not withdraw his comments before a planned hearing on October 25.
Instead he called the SFA "unprofessional" after misspelling his name on the charge sheet sent to Rugby Park.
He said: "Disappointed that the club has been charged for something I said, that's the first part.
"Obviously we are going to fight our corner. We're going to go to the hearing and put forward our case.
"On the changes, maybe being a little bit pedantic but I thought it was disrespectful that they spelt my name wrong, both on the front cover and inside.
"I won't use the word amateurish, but certainly unprofessional."
Mr Clarke was issued with two charges, the first for criticising a match official and the second for "bringing the game into disrepute".
