LARGE parts of Scotland have been warned that a tropical storm could bring gusts of up to 80mph which will bring a "danger to life".

The Met Office has issued the warning after issuing a yellow alerts over the remnants of winds associated with Hurricane Helene which are due to arrive late Monday before clearing to the north of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

The alert says that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible".

The Met Office also say there is a small chance injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

They warn that some roads and bridges may close. Fallen trees may be an additional hazard.

And there is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage The gusts are expected to target the South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders, and Strathclyde regions.

Helene is currently one of a glut of tropical storms in the Atlantic, with Florence sparking mass evacuations as it heads towards landfall in the US states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Met Office said: “Storm Helene is expected to push north-east towards the UK late Monday, before clearing quickly to the north of Scotland through Tuesday morning.

“There remains large uncertainty in Helene’s exact track, however a spell of very strong winds is expected, initially for parts of south-west England and west Wales, then later south-west Scotland and the south-east of Northern Ireland.

“Winds are likely to gust to 55-65 mph quite widely in the warning area, with possible gusts of 70-80 mph in exposure.”

Emma Smith of the Met Office added: "Helene is moving up from the Atlantic towards us. Hurricane Joyce is also in the Atlantic so we need to see how those two systems are going to move around each other because that could have an impact."