A LAVISH show about videogames could be in the running to be the second major show at the V&A Dundee.

Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt is a major show currently running at the V&A in London, and is among shows which are likely to be considered for the major exhibition gallery at the new museum in Dundee.

Dundee is renowned for its game and digital design industry, with games such as Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto having their origins in the city.

Curators at both museums have remained tight-lipped on the future shows at the new £80m museum in Dundee, which opens to the public this weekend.

Around 6000 members of the public, who have received free tickets, will get to see inside the V&A Dundee this weekend, and, from Monday, the general public.

The V&A Dundee has signed a "high level" agreement with the V&A in London to take on its exhibitions and exhibits.

The Kengo Kuma-designed museum has two main exhibition spaces: one the permanent Scottish Design Gallery, and the other - the biggest museum exhibition space in Scotland - for "blockbuster", paid-for shows.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said he hopes 500,000 people visit the V&A Dundee in its first year, with 300,000 a year after that.

At the launch of the museum, he said he would be making an official announcement of the programme of the museum before the end of the year.

He said: "We have lots of fantastic shows coming up - we have commitments up until 2020.

"The plan very much is to have great V&A shows, shows generated in London, and we are involved in them: we have been involved in Ocean Liners from the beginning.

"We will also curate our own shows, and we will work with other international partners."

The Dundee museum's first paid-for show, Ocean Liners: Speed and Style, runs until February next year.

That is also when Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt also comes to the end of its run in London.

Another major show in London, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams, will be the museum's biggest fashion exhibition since Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in 2015, and runs until July next year.

The videogames show would be the kind of popular exhibit which would draw crowds to the new museum: it focusses on popular games such as The Last of Us, Splatoon, and Minecraft, and focusses on games from the early 2000s.

It also features rarely seen material including designers’ notebooks, concept art, prototypes and the artistic inspirations behind games such as

Journey, Kentucky Route Zero and No Man’s Sky.

The opening weekend of the museum is accompanied by the 3D Festival, which is sold out.

At the press launch for the museum earlier this week Mr Long said the Scottish Design Gallery would be free and permanent but would change.

"As new objects come to light, or people make proposals are made to us, or acquisitions are made, then we would look at that," he said.

He said the V&A Dundee will not make its own acquisitions but suggest purchases of items to the V&A.

"If it comes into the V&As collections then it is something is available to all of us - and we have already done that.

"There are are two wonderful maquettes for the design of the National Library of Scotland, that were purchased specifically for the museum, and some of the Scottish jewellery for the Scottish Design Galleries, was also purchased by the V&A specifically for the V&A Dundee."