A CAMPAIGN championed by the SNP’s new public finance minister has been criticised by party members amid suggestions it stigmatises disabled people.

A motion to be tabled at next month’s SNP conference raises concerns over the impact of banning single-use plastic straws.

Kate Forbes, who was promoted in Nicola Sturgeon’s recent reshuffle, has pushed for the UK and Scottish governments to outlaw plastic straws in a bid to boost the environment.

But the SNP’s Aberdeen Central branch appeared to take aim at her “Final Straw” campaign.

Its motion said it “welcomes initiatives to reduce and remove the unnecessary usage of any single-use plastics”.

However it notes a “complete ban on single-use plastic straws would directly harm disabled people and jeopardies their independence”.

It adds: “Conference proposes that guidelines be established for any environmental legislation or policy, ensuring that disabled people are not unfairly disadvantaged by well-meaning but harmful campaigns, and further proposes constructing policy which focuses on finding innovative solutions to plastic waste which target the real dangers instead of stigmatising or excluding disabled people.”

Ms Forbes wrote to the Scottish Government earlier this year requesting “alternatives to plastic straws” are recommended before any ban is brought into force.

It came after a disability group called on her to pause the Final Straw campaign while concerns are addressed.

In her letter, she insisted: "It is important that the needs of disabled people are fully considered as we look to protect our environment for future generations."

The Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch MSP is widely seen as one of the SNP's rising stars.