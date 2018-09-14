THE SNP is guilty of "rampant hypocrisy," say the Liberal Democrats today, for seeking an end to Brexit but not willing the means by supporting a People's Vote.

As the Lib Dems gather in Brighton for their annual party conference, Tom Brake, their Europe spokesman, threw down a challenge to Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues to swing behind the campaign to give voters another say on EU membership.

“The SNP won’t be let off the hook,” Mr Brake will insist. “The First Minister is right to warn that a no-deal Brexit is unthinkable but that is what the Tories have in the pipeline. This presents an immediate threat to our economy and public services.

“It is, therefore, rampant hypocrisy for the SNP to lament the consequences of Brexit whilst doing nothing about it.”

The London MP said with the prospect of a disastrous no-deal on the horizon, he found it bizarre that the SNP were “still refusing to stand up to the Tories”.

He added: “Like Brexiters, they are putting their Nationalist agenda ahead of the interests of the country. But there is still time for the SNP to join the fight and back a final say on the deal.”

Today, party leader Sir Vince Cable will urge disillusioned Labour and Tory supporters to jump ship to the Lib Dems and help sink Brexit on the eve of what is almost certain to be his last party conference as leader.

"We enter this conference season with Brexit on a knife edge,” declared Sir Vince. "It's our duty to make sure we secure the people's vote the country desperately needs.

"Hopefully, we can help Labour moderates put pressure on their leadership to join us in this fight."

The Lib Dem leader added: "I want to make an open pitch to the people of this country who are fed up with the extremes of the current Conservative and Labour parties.

"Whether you see yourself as a liberal, social democrat, progressive, or centrist there is a home for you here, particularly as we fight Brexit together.

"I have made proposals to open up our movement to become an even more powerful force at the centre of British politics, standing up to power and privilege to bring fairness and opportunity for everyone."

In a bid to confront widespread criticism of his leadership ahead of the conference, the 75-year-old leader last week announced he would stand down once Brexit was "resolved or stopped".

Today, the conference, whose theme is "Demand Better," will debate the decriminalisation of abortion, including for women in Northern Ireland. A similar motion was adopted by the Scottish Lib Dems at their conference in Aviemore in the spring.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Christine Jardine, the MP for Edinburgh West, said: “It’s half a century since the Abortion Act was introduced and yet having an abortion has never been decriminalised.

“I want the Liberal Democrats to show that we are 100 per cent behind the women in this country who want this ridiculous 19th century anomaly removed from the statute books.”

On Sunday, Jo Swinson, the deputy leader, will give her keynote speech, Sir Vince will hold a conference Question and Answer session and there will be a main debate on immigration.

On Monday, the businesswoman and campaigner Gina Miller will give a speech, there will be a main debate on banning plastics while former leader Sir Nick Clegg will speak at a fringe.

On Tuesday, Willie Rennie, the Scottish party leader will speak ahead of Sir Vince’s, possibly final, keynote conference address.