A THIRD appeal is being launched to prove that Luke Mitchell is innocent and should be released.

The campaign to free him is being led by criminologist Dr Sandra Lean who is working with a legal team and the Glasgow-based Miscarriages of Justice Organisation (MOJO).

Dr Lean, who dedicated her life to fighting injustice, is releasing a book later this year that she said would uncover failings in the police investigation into Mitchell.

She described it as “the biggest embarrassment possibly ever for Scottish police.”

Paul McLaughlin, of MOJO, said they were in the process of developing an application to the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

He said they were in the early stages and it was unlikely an application would be submitted this year, more likely in 2019.

MOJO campaigns for those who have been wrongfully convicted. The charity was founded by Paddy Hill – one of the six men wrongfully convicted of the Birmingham pub bombings in 1975.

The Birmingham Six had their convictions quashed in 1991, and Hill set up the Miscarriages of Justice Organisation in 2001, to fight for and support those who found themselves in similar circumstances. The charity is now spearheaded by directors Paul McLaughlin and Cathy Molloy.

The organisation only became involved in launching another appeal for Luke Mitchell, after the rejection of his previous appeal.

“We didn’t play an active part in the case because he had very good people working for him. When the last application to the SCCRC didn’t result in the case being referred to the appeal court, that’s when we became actively involved,” said Paddy.

Any individual hoping to receive assistance from the charity, must first undergo an extensive review.

Paddy explained: “Our organisation will only deal with a case where we believe that a case can be made for factual innocence. That’s done through an examination of available materials and a discussion with the person that approaches us making the claim of innocence. We go through that thoroughly and find enough in the initial stages of the examination, to suggest that there could well have been a miscarriage of justice.”

The organisation began to approach experts who could offer assistance and bring forward evidence for the new appeal. The charity is currently working alongside criminologist Dr Sandra Lean, forensic scientist Alan Jamieson, and two private investigators.

“MOJOs role in any situation like this, is to try and support individual’s campaigns and their families. We are trying to highlight a miscarriage of justice. Our role on Luke’s case is to be a central point and begin organising and bringing in useful parties to the table, to work with each other,” he added.