A FEW hundred independence supporters attended a ‘Hope Over Fear’ rally in Glasgow’s George Square led by former MSP Tommy Sheridan.

The event began around 10am yesterday with the screening of scenes from Mel Gibson’s 1995 Hollywood blockbuster Braveheart, as bagpipe music blared from speakers.

At 11am, a procession of around 300 people paraded into the square, holding Saltires aloft. Police at the event said they were told to expect up to 3,000 people but numbers were no more than 500 at its peak.

Sheridan officially opened the event with a typically impassioned tirade against the establishment. SNP MSP Sandra White followed. Also sharing the stage with Sheridan was SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who said he thought another referendum would take place next year.

He said: “These rallies are important because we have to be ready…it is going to happen and it’s going to happen fairly soon - probably in the next year or so.”

Charlie and Craig Reid from The Proclaimers “sent their best wishes”, Tommy Sheridan told the crowd.

In a video message posted on the ‘Hope Over Fear’ Facebook page, Charlie Reid said: “This is sending all the best to everyone at the Hope Over Fear Rally. Have a great day. All the best.”

Sheridan then shouted: “Dissolve the union. We want to create a Twitter storm. Dissolve the union.”

He also criticised Glasgow City Council for flying a “Butcher’s Apron” (Union Jack) from the City Chambers.

He said the local authority should have raised a “Scottish flag, our flag” as a “mark of respect to the independence movement”.

A singer played an acoustic set of popular music by Scottish bands, including The Proclaimers’ hit ‘500 Miles’ which was interspersed with cries of “freedom”.

Bemused tourists from France, China and the Netherlands were attracted by the spectacle and mingled with the crowd, taking selfies with flag waving independence supporters.

Florine and Thijs Van Der Vries, from the Netherlands, heard the bagpipes and joined the throng. “We figured it was a lefty protest and we’re lefties,” said Florine.

When the Herald on Sunday explained the reason for the demo, Florine said: “Brexit is horrible and if independence means Scotland being closer to Europe they should fight for it.”

But Thijs added: “A country on its own does not make sense.”

John Stewart, of campaign group Yes Rutherglen and Cambuslang, sold pro-independence merchandise from a stall.

He said: “All the profits go into a fighting fund for the next referendum. It won’t be tomorrow, but it won’t be long. We have to be ready for a very different campaign.”

He said stickers and badges bearing the slogan ‘Big enough. Smart enough. Rich enough’ are the biggest sellers because it’s a “positive message”.

He added: “The ‘Still Yes’ badges are also good sellers.”

Other stallholders sold jewellery and handed out home made tablet.

A group known as the “Scottish Resistance” also had a stall at the event. Campaigner Sean Clerkin approached the Herald on Sunday, claiming to represent the group.

He said former First Minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond, who is facing a police inquiry after sexual assault allegations emerged, allegations which Salmond denies, should return to frontline politics and lead a new campaign for Scottish independence.

“Nicola Sturgeon prevaricates and is too cautious,” said Clerkin. “I think Alex Salmond is totally innocent.”

Independence supporter Helen Keltie from Kirkintilloch, a retired shop manager, said she attends every rally for Scottish independence.

She said: “We just want freedom. To be able to make our own laws.”

But Jason Wong, 43, an auditor from Malaysia who is in Glasgow on a business trip, and who took pictures of the crowd, warned: “They want freedom but when you look at the economy it makes sense to stay united.

“Oil and gas won’t sustain Scotland. You should stay in the UK. It’s a big country on the world stage and splitting it would be a bad move, particularly after Brexit.”

Passers by stopped briefly to watch but soon moved on. Taxi drivers wound their windows down and watched as they waited at a rank in George Square.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said he was glad the demo was “not too big” because if more people had attended it may have prevented him using the taxi rank.

“I find it interesting but I’m not a supporter of independence,” he added.