A man’s body was found in a residential street in North Lanarkshire on Friday evening.
Police are investigating the death in Cumbernauld, which is currently being treated as “unexplained”.
Officers were alerted after the body was discovered in Medlar Road.
A police spokeswoman said: “At around 5.35am on Friday we received a report of man's body having been found in Medlar Road, Cumbernauld.
“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.
“Inquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained.”
