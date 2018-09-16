A Fife beach is off limits this weekend after a power failure at a waste water treatment works led to a sewage leak.
A pollution warning was issued for Leven Beach which urged people to also stay away from the River Leven.
There was a power outage at Levenmouth waste water treatment works on Thursday, which caused the sewage leak.
People have been advised not to swim or paddle at Leven Beach. Dog owners have been urged not to walk their pets at the beach or near the river.
The fault has now been repaired but the potential risk will remain over the weekend.
